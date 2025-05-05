Webinar To Examine What It Takes To Produce Today’S Advanced Engines And Components

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Register Now to Save Your Seat

Washington, D.C., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internal combustion engines are the dominant technology powering key sectors of the global economy. From cars and pickup trucks to heavy-duty vehicles and farm and construction equipment, today's advanced engines are more efficient, lower in emissions, and last longer than ever before. You're invited to learn about what goes into the process – from concept to customer – of producing these advanced engines and technologies in a free webinar hosted by the Engine Technology Forum (ETF) taking place on Monday, May 12.

The demand for accessible and reliable engine power was determined to be more than 182 million units, with forecasts to expand at a compound annual growth rate of over 9% through 2030 according to ETF's white paper Internal Combustion Engines & the Clean Energy Future . The United States accounted for more than 28.8% of global market size in 2020 according to the Global Internal Combustion Engine Industry Report .

“We have a well-rounded perspective of experts from leading component suppliers and engine and truck manufacturers lined up to discuss what it takes to bring advanced internal engines from concept to customer. We'll examine various aspects of that story including what goes into the design, materials considerations, emissions testing, and production,” said ETF's Executive Director Allen Schaeffer.

Speakers include Imon Uduehi with Cummins , Steve Krause with Tenneco , and Niclas Söderström with Volvo Group .

The webinar begins at 2:00 p.m. ET on May 12. Admission is free, however registration is required through the link below.

An overview of heavy-duty engine and key component manufacturing

Key aspects of engine and component design that contribute to engines achieving low emissions and greater efficiency How today's engines and components have changed over time to meet customer demands

About the Engine Technology Forum

Founded on the principles of fact-based education, science, outreach and collaboration, the Engine Technology Forum is dedicated to promoting a greater understanding of the benefits of advanced engines and the fuels that they use, as well as how these contribute to a sustainable future. Sign up for our digital newsletter and connect with us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

