INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Civitas Resources, Inc. (“Civitas” or the“Company”) (NYSE: CIVI). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding Civitas's business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) Civitas was highly likely to significantly reduce its oil production in 2025 as a result of, among other things, declines following the production peak at the DJ Basin in the fourth quarter of 2024 and a low turned-in-lines count at the end of 2024; (ii) increasing its oil production would require the Company to acquire additional acreage and development locations, thereby incurring significant debt and causing the Company to sell corporate assets to offset its acquisition costs; (iii) Civitas's financial condition would require it to implement disruptive cost-reduction measures including a significant workforce reduction; and (iv) accordingly, Civitas's business and/or financial prospects, as well as its operational capabilities, were overstated.

