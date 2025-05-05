Donatos Pizza Accelerates Texas Expansion With Three New Franchise Groups

MENAFN - PR Newswire) These new signings emphasize the brand's ambitious long-term growth strategy in Texas, where it aims to open more than 100 locations over time across key markets including DFW, Houston, Waco, Austin, and East Texas. This momentum in Texas builds on a strong 2024 for Donatos Pizza, as the brand continues to advance its strategic focus on People, Innovation, Brand Relevance, and Growth under the leadership of new CEO and President Kevin King. As expansion accelerates, high-potential territories remain available across key Texas markets, offering a limited-time opportunity for qualified franchise partners to join the brand before these markets are fully claimed.

"With every new agreement, we're strengthening our footprint on these communities throughout Texas while showcasing our commitment to delivering more of what our guests love: more toppings, more flavor, and more deliciousness," said Jeff Baldwin, VP of Development and Franchising at Donatos Pizza. "DFW and Houston are powerhouse markets, and we're excited to welcome motivated franchise partners who are ready to grow with us."

Donatos Pizza currently operates locations in Flower Mound and Frisco, where it has earned great praise for its consistent quality, customer satisfaction, and signature Edge to Edge® pizzas. With the pipeline of new stores growing rapidly, the brand anticipates several new Texas locations will open their doors beginning in 2025.

"Texas is a huge priority for us," said Kevin King, CEO and President of Donatos Pizza. "We are attracting very capable partners who are ready to build something meaningful with us in the Lone Star State."

Donatos Pizza recently launched its new tagline, "Gotta love moreTM," which speaks to the brand's promise to deliver more of what matters most: more value, more innovation, and more community connection. This mantra comes to life not only through bold new menu innovations like the popular $5 Pizza Pals Menu but also through passionate franchise partners bringing Donatos Pizza to new neighborhoods across the country.

About Donatos Pizza

Donatos Pizza, founded by Jim Grote in 1963 in Columbus, Ohio, is a family-owned business known for its famous thin-crust pizzas with abundant toppings spread Edge to Edge®. Headquartered in Columbus, Donatos and its franchise partners operate over 176 stores. Additionally, Donatos Pizza is proudly served in nearly 300 non-traditional locations nationwide, including select Red Robin restaurants. Committed to quality, community, and customer satisfaction, Donatos Pizza has received numerous awards and accolades, reflecting its dedication to excellence and innovation. For more information about Donatos Pizza and franchising opportunities, visit .

