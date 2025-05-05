Coloplast A/S CEO Kristian Villumsen Steps Down As Of Today

As the company is entering into a new strategy period, the Board of Directors has decided to initiate the search for a new CEO to lead Coloplast into its next phase of long-term, sustainable growth and value creation. As a result, President and CEO, Kristian Villumsen, steps down as of today.

To ensure continuity, the Chair of the Board Lars Rasmussen assumes the role as interim CEO. Accordingly, Lars Rasmussen steps down as Chair and will serve as an ordinary member of the Board. Board member Jette Nygaard-Andersen has been appointed interim Chair for the duration of Lars Rasmussens tenure as interim CEO.

Chair of the Board of Directors, Lars Rasmussen: "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Kristian for his dedication and contributions to Coloplast over the past 17 years. Since becoming CEO in 2018, he has been instrumental in strengthening our market position, including through key strategic acquisitions. As we prepare to update our strategy, the Board believes it is time to bring in a new CEO to unfold the potential and drive long-term growth and value creation for the Coloplast group. I look forward to working with the executive leadership team while the Board conducts the search for Coloplast's next CEO."

CEO Kristian Villumsen: "Over the past five years, we have made significant acquisitions and expanded into new high-growth segments, strengthening Coloplast's foundation for growth. I am proud of what we have achieved together and wish the team every success going forward."

The new CEO of Coloplast is expected to be in place within the next 12 months, during which Lars Rasmussen will work closely with the executive leadership team to ensure continuity and accelerate momentum. He brings deep knowledge of Coloplast, having served as President & CEO from 2008 to 2018 and as part of executive management since 2001.

Jette Nygaard-Andersen has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2015 and serves on the Remuneration and Nomination Committee. She is considered independent and brings significant executive and board experience from global med-tech, including M&A activities and post-merger integration.

During his tenure as interim CEO and ordinary Board member, Lars Rasmussen will step down as Chair of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee and as a member of the Audit Committee. Jette Nygaard-Andersen will assume these responsibilities during this period.

Publication of H1 2024/25 Interim Report

Coloplast will release its H1 2024/25 Interim Report on 6 May 2025 and will host a conference call on the same day at 11h CEST, joined by interim CEO Lars Rasmussen and CFO Anders Lonning-Skovgaard.

