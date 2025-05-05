AI-Powered Retail And E-Commerce Fraud Detection Startup Touchstone Wins 9Th Annual Veteran Startup Showcase

TouchStone AI

Touchstone, an AI-based platform to combat retail fraud, refund, and return abuse, won a $100,000 prize at the Service First Foundation Veteran Startup Showcase

- Evelyn TranCHARLOTTE, NC, NC, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Touchstone , a startup that developed an AI-based platform to combat sophisticated retail fraud, refund abuse, and return theft, secured a $100,000 cash grant for winning the pitch competition at the 9th Annual Service First Foundation Veteran Startup Showcase.“TouchStone is the only AI-native platform built to dismantle the $105B friendly fraud crisis by catching fraudsters at their very first step-socially engineering live customer support chats and calls-where the fraud actually begins and where others never thought to look. We're excited to expand pilot access to more enterprise retailers and marketplaces facing refund fraud and claims abuse.” --Evelyn Tran, Co-Founder and CEO, TouchStoneWhy It Matters“This year's finalists are proof that veteran and intelligence community founders are driving real innovation, with an emphasis on harnessing the power of AI to reshape industries. The Service First Foundation, alongside our 2025 sponsors, are proud to honor Touchstone Inc. with our largest non-dilutive prize to date: a $100,000 grant to fuel their mission-driven growth. " – Abbey Johnson, Director, Service First Foundation2025 Veterans Showcase Startups:.TouchStone: Based in Berkeley, California, and led by Co-Founders Evelyn Tran and Emily Tran. Evelyn served in the Department of Energy's Office of Intelligence and Counterintelligence office..Parlay (Washington, DC): Second place winner, awarded a grant of $7,500 for their AI-powered loan intelligence system..Hathr (Washington, DC):.Percy Sleep (New York, NY):.HealthFlow (Washington, DC):Sponsors & PartnersWe are grateful to our sponsors: The Hesselbirg Family, Falfurrias Foundation, DataTribe, TFX Capital, Valora Partners, WealthMatters, Frazier & Deeter, Akerman, Baker Botts, Lavoie CPA, Dualboot Partners, The Wirtz Family, Amberjack Capital, Lancaster & Hall, and Artist Capital.About the Service First FoundationThe Service First Veteran Startup Showcase is an annual competition featuring pre-vetted, early-stage SaaS startups founded by servant-driven Veteran & Intelligence Community leaders. Since its inception, the Showcase has featured 45 early-stage startups and dispersed over $550,000 in non-dilutive cash grants. All finalists receive 1:1 mentorship, coaching, and introductions to potential investors and customers.

