Xanadu Mines Ltd


2025-05-05 10:09:32
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:35 AM EST - Xanadu Mines Ltd : Refers to its announcement dated April 7in relation to the Extension of the Zijin Put Option and Exclusivity Arrangements with its major shareholder and Joint Venture Partner, Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd. Xanadu Mines Ltd shares T are trading unchanged at $0.05.

