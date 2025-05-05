Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aritzia Inc.

2025-05-05 10:09:31
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:54 AM EST - Aritzia Inc. : Announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted its notice of intention to proceed with a normal course issuer bid. Aritzia Inc. shares T are trading down $0.19 at $56.23.

