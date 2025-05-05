Segra Invests In Next-Generation Network Upgrades

Strategic Digital Architecture Enhancements Will Support Massive Scalability, Meet Growing Bandwidth Demands and Strengthen Customer Experience Across the Company's Footprint

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Segra , one of the nation's largest independent fiber network companies, today announced significant upgrades to its network infrastructure as part of a strategic effort to deploy next-generation architecture across its service footprint. Focused in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast U.S., these enhancements are designed to deliver highly scalable, future-proof connectivity to meet surging bandwidth demand and support the automation, efficiency and agility modern businesses require.

The investment will enable Segra to deliver consistent, high-performance service across its network while improving its competitive advantage and operational resilience. The upgraded architecture is designed to seamlessly integrate with evolving technologies and give customers more flexibility, speed and reliability.

"This is more than a network upgrade - it's a strategic leap forward," said David Cromwell, Chief Technology Officer of Segra. "By investing in scalable, future-ready infrastructure, we're positioning ourselves - and our customers - for what's next. Whether it's data-intensive applications, edge computing or automation, we're building a foundation to support it all."

At the heart of this initiative is a commitment to customer value. With improved network consistency, businesses will benefit from faster deployments, more predictable performance and streamlined connectivity across locations - whether they're in a metro hub or a rural site.

"We're building this network for our customers," said Jay Clark, Chief Revenue Officer at Segra. "Every enhancement we make is about delivering smarter, faster and more reliable service. This upgrade is an investment in their future, their growth and their ability to compete in an ever-changing, always-connected business landscape."

About Segra

Segra owns and operates a wide and dense fiber-optic infrastructure footprint that provides state-of-the-art connectivity, cybersecurity, voice, cloud and colocation solutions, all backed by industry leading service and reliability. Serving over 20,000 connected customer locations in 24 states and 44,000 fiber route miles, Segra has been providing customer focused solutions for over 125 years. Segra is a standalone fiber company owned by Cox Communications. For more information, visit segra .

Through Segra, Cox Business, RapidScale and Hospitality Network, Cox Communications provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio including advanced cloud and managed IT solutions and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide.

SOURCE Segra

