Talkdesk Revolutionizes The Way Utilities Companies Deliver Intelligent, Seamless, And Proactive Customer Experiences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Talkdesk Utilities Experience Cloud connects utility company contact centers to the heart of their operations to deliver a modern, proactive customer experience

PALO ALTO, Calif. and PHOENIX, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkdesk®, Inc. , a global provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience (CX) technology that serves enterprises of all sizes, today introduced Talkdesk Utilities Experience Cloud TM, an intelligent CX platform that empowers utility providers to deliver fast omnichannel service effortlessly. Using advanced industry-trained AI, the platform revolutionizes how utility companies interact with and support customers on the most common and complex issues and queries. Hearing“please hold” during an already-frustrating power outage or being forced to speak with a live agent about a simple billing question can now be replaced with fast, proactive, accurate, and personalized service across any channel, at any time.

Utility customers expect immediate and precise assistance. Talkdesk Utilities Experience Cloud rises to the challenge by combining agentic AI and intelligent automations that enhance self-service and human agent assistance, real-time core utility system integrations (e.g., customer information systems [CIS], outage management systems [OM]), geographic information systems (GIS), and pre-engineered workflows for common utility customer service queries about outages, billing, and account management.

Agentic AI-powered virtual agents or copilots can be designed and deployed with a single prompt, leveraging pre-trained utility workflows and AI to deliver natural, human-like customer conversations across voice, chat, and digital channels. They provide precise, real-time assistance to live agents, adapting to each situation and customer need. The platform also includes an intelligent outbound messaging feature that enables organizations to proactively keep their customers informed or reminded by automating high-volume yet personalized notifications during events like storms and power outages, or as part of routine communications such as billing cycles. These out-of-the-box, no-code capabilities reduce IT lift and enable rapid deployment and scalability so utility companies can achieve immediate CX modernization and return on investment (ROI).

Other key features of the purpose-built AI agents in the Talkdesk Utilities Experience Cloud include:



Contextually aware and personalized : Understands customer history, location, account information, communication preferences, current outages, usage patterns, and billing status by analyzing multiple data sources to provide personalized and context-aware updates and responses.

Workflow-enabled : Capable of troubleshooting service issues, escalating complex issues to live agents, or taking actions in integrated utility systems, like creating outage tickets.

Empathetic and adaptive : Understands customer sentiment and nuance, such as urgency and frustration, especially in high-stress situations like outages, and responds with appropriate tone and emotion.

Omnichannel-ready : Supports voice, chat, short message service (SMS), mobile, and social channels and ensures continuity across any channel, whether customer support comes from a human agent or self-service. Compliance-aligned : Built with data privacy, utility-grade security, and AI guardrails.



“Utility companies today are experiencing significant pressures, driven by macroeconomic factors impacting customers, unpredictable outage events, and technological evolution raising customer expectations. Increasingly, utilities are looking to support their customers in more efficient and proactive ways, and Talkdesk Utilities Experience Cloud represents a significant advancement in how utilities can effortlessly deliver intelligent, seamless, AI-powered customer experiences,” said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer and founder of Talkdesk.“Whether it's helping a customer understand why their bill is high, confirming service restoration after an outage, or collecting overdue payments through a friendly reminder, Talkdesk makes it all effortless-with AI, automation, and live agents working in connected experiences.”

A growing number of utility companies like Las Vegas Valley Water District trust Talkdesk with modernizing their customer service.

“For the Las Vegas Valley Water District, the telephony system is the primary conduit through which the vast majority of our customers engage with us, and they rely upon a dependable, intuitive system,” said JC Davis, director of customer care and field services at Las Vegas Valley Water District.“The transition from our previous system to Talkdesk was even smoother than projected, with outstanding technical support before, during, and after go-live. Our agents adapted quickly to the user-friendly platform, resulting in an immediate reduction in call durations and customer wait times.”

Today's announcement is the latest Talkdesk rapid innovation to deepen advanced AI offerings for key industries. Over the past year, new generative (GenAI) and agentic AI-powered applications have been added to support industry-specific customer self-service (e.g., Talkdesk Autopilot TM and Talkdesk AI Agents for retail, banking, and healthcare).

Talkdesk will showcase Talkdesk Utilities Experience Cloud at booth #135 at the IUCX Conference at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona, May 5-7, 2025.

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is on a mission to rid the world of bad customer experience. With our cloud-native, generative AI-powered CX platform , purpose-built industry solutions, and extensible AI offerings, we empower enterprises in the cloud and on-premises to deliver exceptional customer experiences that make them more competitive, grow revenue, reduce costs, and provide operational efficiencies. With specialized workflows and integrations delivered out of the box for our Industry Experience Clouds, Talkdesk accelerates value for our customers faster and more simply than legacy or one-size-fits-all solutions.

Partnering with enterprises globally, we deliver continuous innovation and breakthrough results. Our commitment to reliability and security , paired with our track record of delivering on promises, sets us apart in the industry. Elevate customer experiences, streamline operations, and increase revenue with Talkdesk. Companies that love their customers use Talkdesk .

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarksTM or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

Media Contact:

Talkdesk Public Relations

...