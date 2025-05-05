Micrornas Research Initiative In Glioblastoma Stem Cells Awarded $85K By Brain Cancer Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Cancer Canada is pleased to announce a $85,000 grant for a cutting-edge research initiative led by Dr. Leonardo Salmena at the University of Toronto. The project, titled“Exploring microRNA as Targets for Glioblastoma Therapy”, focuses on developing novel therapeutic strategies to address one of the most aggressive and treatment-resistant forms of brain cancer.

Glioblastoma (GBM) is the most common and lethal brain malignancy in adults, with fewer than 5% of patients surviving five years after diagnosis. Current treatments are largely ineffective, in part due to a population of cells known as glioblastoma stem cells (GSCs), which are believed to drive tumour growth and resistance to therapy. Despite their importance, significant gaps remain in the understanding of GSC biology.

Dr. Salmena's research aims to identify and characterize key microRNAs, small, non-coding regulators of gene expression that are essential for GSC growth and survival. He explains,“Our research is focused on unraveling the biology and vulnerabilities of key driver cells known as GSCs. Only by deeply understanding these cells can we hope to develop innovative therapies that effectively target and eliminate them.”

His team has already identified several microRNAs critical to these processes and is now investigating their specific roles in regulating GSC behaviour. By targeting these microRNAs, the researchers hope to develop new therapies capable of overcoming treatment resistance and ultimately improving survival outcomes for patients with GBM.

This work represents an important advancement in the field, offering a promising path toward more effective treatments for this devastating disease.

“I'm really proud of our team's hard work in moving this project forward. We truly believe it could change how we think about and treat GBM,” says Dr. Salmena.“We're very thankful to Brain Cancer Canada and the extraordinary contributions of grassroots fundraisers from across Canada that make this grant possible, including: Run for Jayne, Move to Promote GBM, Ride for Don, Julia Coey Memorial, and Farands for the Fight.”

This announcement is part of a series of six grants announced during Brain Cancer Awareness Month. Brain Cancer Canada remains committed to driving forward innovative solutions and pursuing hope for those affected by brain cancer by investing in critically needed research.

