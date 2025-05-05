Vanguard Unveils Generative AI Client Summaries For Financial Advisors

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard launched its first client-facing Generative AI (GenAI) capability that equips financial advisors with efficient and personalized content for client communications. Vanguard's Client-Ready Article Summaries produce customizable synopses of its top-read market perspectives tailored by financial acumen, investing life stage, and tone. It also generates the necessary disclosures to accompany the article summaries, creating an efficient and seamless information sharing experience for advisors.

"Advisors are increasingly seeking ways to leverage trusted AI solutions that support their practice-giving them more time towards higher value-added services like behavioral coaching and financial planning," said Sid Ratna, Head of Digital and Analytics for Vanguard Financial Advisor Services. "The best advisors can get even better with AI in their client toolkit, and Vanguard's Client-Ready Article Summaries help advisors drive personalized and actionable conversations that enhance client relationships over the long-term."

Supporting Advisors' Conversations

Vanguard Financial Advisor Services provides investment services, portfolio analytics and consulting, and research to over 50,000 advisory firms comprising 150,000 advisors.1 Supporting advisors so they can best service their clients is integral to Vanguard's mission of giving investors the best chance for investment success. The launch of the Client-Ready Article Summaries is consistent with Vanguard's commitment to utilize emerging and innovative technology to support advisors' conversations and help drive greater efficiency within their practices. The capability is currently being beta tested, with plans to continue leveraging the technology across content relevant to advisors and their clients.

Thoughtful Experimentation for Responsible Innovation

Ongoing technology experimentation and innovation is essential to Vanguard's efforts to drive strong investment and client outcomes for individual investors. In addition to rolling out the Client-Ready Article Summaries, Vanguard continues to experiment with advanced technologies, including spatial and quantum computing and blockchain, to improve investment outcomes, expand investor access, and deliver personalized experiences.

"Consistent with our mission, Vanguard takes a client-first approach to exploring and innovating with emerging technology. We are excited to continue to bring to market technology that improves access to our unique products, services, and insights, and delivers hyper-personalized experiences that position our investors to accomplish their goals," added Lauren Wilkinson, head of Advisor Technology for Vanguard's Financial Advisor Services.

About Vanguard

Founded in 1975, Vanguard is one of the world's leading investment management companies. The firm offers investments, advice, and retirement services to tens of millions of individual investors around the globe-directly, through workplace plans, and through financial intermediaries. Vanguard operates under a unique, investor-owned structure where Vanguard fund shareholders own the funds, which in turn own Vanguard. As such, Vanguard adheres to a simple purpose: To take a stand for all investors, to treat them fairly, and to give them the best chance for investment success. For more information, visit vanguard .

1 Data as of March 31, 2025.

