Enatel® Inc. Acquires DC Power Technologies Inc.

Enatel designs and manufactures state-of-the-art battery chargers for industrial electric vehicles in the material handling market. Known as the industry's most efficient battery chargers, their products are marketed worldwide under the Enatel and EcoCharge brands.

Based in Marysville, Washington, DC Power Technologies Inc. is well respected in the United States material handling industry and has proudly distributed EcoCharge battery chargers in North America for the past 12 years. DCPT adds software/service capabilities and technical expertise to the EcoCharge brand in the US market.

"This is a significant milestone for Enatel, DCPT, and our US customers who rely on advanced industrial charging technology," says Enatel General Manager Mike Clifford. "Partnering more closely with DCPT allows Enatel to combine its industry-leading innovations with deep local market knowledge and connections."

Vern Allen, the founder of DCPT says, "This acquisition solidifies the longstanding partnership of DCPT and Enatel and allows our business to scale and serve more customers than ever before. Family-oriented business is close to all our hearts, so we are delighted to join Enatel and the wider IDEAL Industries family."

DCPT will continue to operate under the current operational leadership.

About Enatel, Inc.

Enatel, Inc. is based in the United States and part of the IDEAL Industries, Inc. family. Enatel® has been a global leader in power conversion and battery charging technology for more than 20 years, setting the standard in battery charging with unmatched efficiency, power density, and advanced power management capabilities. Committed to advancing sustainable energy, Enatel delivers innovative battery chargers for a wide range of applications.

About DC Power Technologies, Inc.

DC Power Technologies, Inc . (DCPT) is a US-based family-owned business with extensive experience in the DC power industry. The last 12 years have been spent distributing industrial battery charging and fleet management technology to the US material handling market.

About IDEAL Industries, Inc.

IDEAL Industries, Inc. is a global, diversified family-owned business designing and manufacturing superior products for the electrical, power management and industrial charging industries. The 108-year-old company was founded in 1916 on the premise of forging ideal relationships with customers, employees, partners, and communities. The company has consistently grown and expanded under five generations of family ownership.

Media Contact:

Belle Communication

[email protected]

SOURCE IDEAL Industries