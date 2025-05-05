Pulse Health Successfully Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Pulse Health is proud to announce that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001 certification, a globally recognized standard for information security management. This milestone reinforces Pulse Health's unwavering commitment to the pharmaceutical industry and its laser focus on delivering best-in-class omnichannel engagement, physician data , integrations, and marketing automation . As a trusted partner to pharma brands, achieving this level of certification was a necessary priority to ensure our clients have full confidence that their data is secure, compliant, and managed with the highest industry standards.

"At Pulse Health, we've always taken a proactive approach to protecting our systems and customer data by aligning our internal practices with ISO 27001 standard," said Rob Reynolds, CTO of Pulse Health. "Pursuing full certification was the natural next step, not only to validate the controls we've long had in place, but to offer our life science and pharmaceutical client's peace of mind that we meet the highest standard of information security"

ISO/IEC 27001 is an information security management system standard published in October 2022 by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

"Congratulations to Pulse Health for earning ISO/IEC 27001 certification, a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like (Company Name), who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."

This certification demonstrates Pulse Health continued commitment to information security at every level and ensures their clients that the security of their data and information has been addressed, implemented, and properly controlled in all areas of our organization.

About Pulse Health

Founded in 2014, Pulse Health has earned industry acclaim for its groundbreaking Pulse Engagement Cloud platform, which has become the platform of choice within the life science industry for various reasons, most notably by increasing overall script lift by as much as 20% as per a recent study. This all-in-one Software as a Service (SaaS) solution effortlessly integrates marketing automation, advanced segmentation, centralized databases, omni-channel marketing, and brand-specific analytics and insights. Pulse Engagement Cloud also boasts robust integrations with other leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Doceree , Medscape , Doximity , Sermo , and more, providing clients with real-time 360-degree visibility into brand performance across multiple partners. For more information, visit Pulse Health at

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the leading provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs. Combining experienced auditors and audit management technology, A-LIGN provides the widest breadth and depth of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI. A-LIGN is the number one issuer of SOC 2 and a leading HITRUST and FedRAMP assessor. To learn more, visit a-lign.

