PBK Miner Empowers Crypto Investors With Passive Income Through Eco-Friendly Cloud Mining

London, UK, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As crypto investors seek smarter, risk-adjusted strategies to balance their portfolios, PBK Miner is emerging as a leading solution for earning passive income through cloud mining. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, PBK Miner provides accessible, clean-energy-powered mining contracts that help users generate returns without the complexity or capital requirements of traditional mining.

With over 8 million users across 183+ countries, PBK Miner has rapidly become a trusted name in the cloud mining industry. Its mission is to make passive income opportunities available to everyday crypto investors while advancing sustainability in blockchain infrastructure.

Offset Portfolio Risk with Passive Income

In an increasingly volatile crypto market, many investors use passive income strategies like cloud mining to hedge against short-term price swings. PBK Miner makes this easy by eliminating the need for expensive mining rigs or technical knowledge. Instead, users can select from a range of mining contracts tailored to various budgets and timeframes, earning potential daily returns while contributing to a cleaner digital economy.

Powered by Clean Energy

PBK Miner's network includes over 100 large-scale data centers globally, all fueled by renewable sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, and geothermal energy. This environmentally conscious approach reduces mining costs and carbon emissions, creating a win-win for both investors and the planet.











Benefits of Cloud Mining with PBK Miner

PBK Miner's platform is designed to be beginner-friendly and efficient. Key advantages include:





Passive Earnings: Start earning returns within 24 hours of contract activation.



Low Barriers to Entry: No need for hardware, software, or technical skills.



Flexible Investment Options: Choose contracts that fit your budget and goals.



Instant Access: Sign up with just an email and receive a $10 bonus.



Global Reach: Mine from anywhere, anytime.



Sustainable Model: Reduce your carbon footprint while earning.

Crypto Variety: Settle profits in over 9 major cryptocurrencies, including USDT, BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, and more.



Choose Your Cloud Mining Contract

*The following list illustrates the potential rewards you can achieve*

PBK Miner offers a variety of contract options designed to generate passive income efficiently:





$100 / 2 Days – Estimated return: $7



$500 / 5 Days – Estimated return: $31.75



$1,000 / 10 Days – Estimated return: $130



$5,000 / 30 Days – Estimated return: $2,250



$10,000 / 45 Days – Estimated return: $7,200

$30,000 / 50 Days – Estimated return: $25,500



Returns are calculated daily, and your initial investment is returned at the end of the contract term.

Referral Program : Another Stream of Passive Income

PBK Miner's affiliate program offers users another way to build passive income-without additional investment. Simply share your referral link and earn 1.5% to 4.5% lifetime commissions on your referrals' cloud mining activities. It's a simple and effective way to grow your crypto earnings.

Why Crypto Investors Trust PBK Miner



Established Track Record: Operating since 2019 with a global user base.



Green Mining: 100% renewable-powered mining operations.



Expert Support: 24/7 assistance from an experienced technical team.



Industry-Leading Hardware: Backed by Bitmain, Shenma Miner, and Canaan Creative infrastructure.

Compliant & Transparent: A secure and trusted environment for cloud mining.



Start Mining in Minutes

Getting started with PBK Miner is simple:

Sign up with an email and receive a $10 bonus.Select a mining contract based on your investment goals.Track earnings in real time and withdraw in your preferred crypto.

For more details or to begin your passive income journey, visit .

About PBK Miner:



PBK Miner is a UK-based cloud mining company committed to helping global investors access passive income through sustainable cryptocurrency mining. With a focus on clean energy and ease of use, the platform offers secure, one-click cloud mining services powered by top-tier hardware and global infrastructure.



