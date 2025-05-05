Mission Craft Cocktails Launches Nationwide At Total Wine & More, Bringing Bar-Quality Cocktails With A Purpose To Shelves Across The U.S.

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To date, Mission Craft Cocktails has funded over 100,000 meals for families in need. As ready-to-drink cocktails (RTDs) continue to dominate as the fastest-growing spirits category by revenue, founders Amit Singh and Marcin Malyszko are proud to scale that impact even further with their six award-winning Mission Craft Cocktails expressions, now available to consumers nationwide through Total Wine & More.

Mission Craft Cocktails not only does good - it stands out among the industry's most discerning audiences, earning critical acclaim winning Double Gold at the San Francisco World Wine and Spirits Competition and taking home Platinum and Consumers' Choice honors at the SIP Awards.

"Expanding our partnership with a respected retailer like Total Wine & More is a major milestone for Mission Craft Cocktails," notes Singh and Malyszko. "It allows us to share our award-winning spirits with more people across the country, while deepening our ability to give back and fight food insecurity - the heart of why we do what we do."

"Total Wine & More travels the globe looking for new and exciting spirits brands, allowing us to offer our customers an exceptional assortment at incredible prices," notes Angela Weber, Total Wine & More Chief Merchandising Officer. "Mission Craft Cocktails checked so many boxes for us - the brand is fresh, authentic, and has a purpose. We were also impressed with how the industry has responded to the brand, winning myriad awards and inspiring repeat purchases from customers looking for a premium, ready to drink experience."

With a stunning, bar cart-worthy shelf presence in 375 mL glass bottles, the six Mission Craft Cocktails expressions on offer at Total Wine & More are the perfect ready to pour option for summer BBQs, picnics, al fresco entertaining, game nights, and beyond. Total Wine & More now offers:

Jalapeno Pineapple Margarita - Made with Premium Blanco Tequila from Jalisco & real lime juice topped off with a handmade California Orange Liqueur, Jalapeno and Pineapple (25% ALC./VOL)

Margarita - Made with Premium Blanco Tequila from Jalisco, real lime juice, and a handmade California Orange Liqueur. Salt a rim and serve it over ice or chilled with friends (25% ALC./VOL)

Espresso Martini - A bold boost of cold brew coffee, premium vodka, with hints of chocolate and salted caramel. Consider it a nightcap, or just the beginning (20% ALC./VOL)

Old Fashioned - A tried-and-true classic with premium barrel-aged bourbon whiskey infused with orange and aromatic Angostura bitters. Keep it simple with a cube in a rocks glass (40% ALC./VOL)

Cosmopolitan - The perfect long-day remedy. A premium vodka cocktail infused with fresh cucumber. Made with orange liqueur, cranberry juice, and hints of rosemary, pink peppercorn, and grapefruit. Serve it chilled over ice, with a garnish if you're feeling fancy (25% ALC./VOL)

Mai Tai - Coconut-infused white rum from the West Indies meets locally-sourced California orange liqueur. This Caribbean classic boasts flavors of coconut, almond milk, pineapple, orange, vanilla, pistachio and spices (25% ALC./VOL)

Learn more about Mission Craft Cocktails by visiting:

About Mission Craft Cocktails

Mission Craft Cocktails' Founders Amit Singh and Marcin Malyszko are Keeping it Real with award-winning, bar strength 20-40% abv, ready-to-drink cocktails made from locally-sourced SoCal ingredients except spirits-and delivering real impact: 100,000+ meals funded through their 5% of sales. From Wine Enthusiast's drink of the summer – the Jalapeno Pineapple Margarita – and traditional Margs to Espresso Martini, Cosmopolitan to Manhattan and Old Fashioned (even a killer Mai Tai), Mission Craft Cocktails are bottled and ready to pour. Because sometimes you need a cocktail, now-no bar tools, no $25 price tag, all good.

About Total Wine & More

Total Wine & More is America's Wine Superstore® - the country's largest independent retailer of fine wine & spirits. We started in 1991 when brothers David and Robert Trone opened a small store in Delaware. Today, we operate 279 superstores across 29 states and continue to grow. We're passionate about wine, spirits and beer and know many of our customers feel the same way. So, we are committed to offering the nation's best wine, spirits and beer selection, with an emphasis on fine wines & premium spirits. Our typical store carries more than 8,500 different wines from every wine-producing region in the world. The typical Total Wine & More also carries more than 4,500 different spirits in every style and price range, and more than 2,500 beers, from America's most popular brands to hard-to-find microbrews and imports. We're also committed to having the lowest prices on wine, spirits and beer every day. Our tremendous buying power and special relationships with producers, importers and wholesalers bring us considerable savings, which we pass on to our customers.

Media Contact: P-22 Agency

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Mission Craft Cocktails