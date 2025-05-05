Textile Dyes Market To Hit USD 17.48 Billion By 2032, Driven By Sustainable Innovations And Regulatory Compliance Trends | Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising demand for customized apparel and innovations in waterless dyeing technologies are accelerating growth in the global textile dyes market. Austin, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Textile Dyes Market Size was valued at USD 12.11 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17.48 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.16% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The Textile Dyes Market is burgeoning due to technological advancements and increasing demand for vibrant textiles. One of the key factors pushing the market is the worldwide trend of going green and using biodegradable dyes, thus companies pharmacare inspired to take on type of sustainable courtesy. This trend is further supported by regulations, including the U.S. EPA's 2023 chemical rules, which drive the industry toward greener solutions. and Archroma, key players on the forefront of environmentally friendly dye innovations. In addition to traditional applications, the use of textile dyes for home furnishings, cosmetics, and medical purposes has widened the market place. With a trifecta of challenges, industry drivers and market trends beginning to come together that is going to drive growth in the textile dyes industry, from both a consumer and industrial user perspective, for both aesthetic and sustainable reasons. The US Textile Dyes Market Size was valued at USD 2.55 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.85 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.67% from 2024 to 2032. The U.S. Textile Dyes Market is expected to grow on account of increasing demand for environmentally friendly and durable dyes coupled with developments in production technologies. Companies such as Huntsman Corporation are at the forefront, incorporating green options into the dyeing process. The U.S. based makers are lending greater impetus to the market growth through investment in environment-friendly dyeing techniques as consumers prefer non-toxic, biodegradable offerings.

.By Dye Type (Direct, Reactive, VAT, Basic, Acid, Disperse, Others) Key Drivers . Rising preference for sustainable and low-impact dyes across apparel and home textile applications boosts the textile dyes market growth.

Evolving Consumer Preferences Shaping the Future of Textile Dyeing



Increasing use of natural, non-toxic dyes to help sustainable fashion.

Increase in application of functional dyes in activewear and healthcare textiles.

Personalized products drive demand for reactive and digital dye technologies.

Growing demand for traceable, ethically sourced dyeing processes. It's low-impact, biodegradable dyeing solution that's favored by conscious consumers.

By Fiber Type, Viscose Dominated the Textile Dyes Market in 2023 with a 24% Market Share

The Viscose segment dominated in 2023, due to its utilization in fashion, home textiles, and apparel. Viscose fibers inside absorb dye better than cotton and retain color longer for a more vibrant and lasting life. The growth in the consumer demand for fashionable and comfortable fabrics along with the accessible pricing of the viscose fibres have contributed substantially to the global trends of this segment. Viscose's good color retention after laundering and wearing remains its key selling power. Furthermore, viscose is being used by brands to a greater extent for sustainable ranges, fueling further growth of the market.

By Dye Type , Reactive Dominated the Textile Dyes Market in 2023 with a 31% Market Share

Reactive dyes dominated the market with a largest share in 2023 and are widely used due to its superior color fastness and environment-friendly property. These dyes bind to the fibers of the fabric with a chemical bond, which allows them to be used for many types of materials such as cotton, wool, and silk. Reactive dyes are popular in the textile industry, because they create a bright long lasting colour. Moreover, the increasing consumer preference for sustainable fabrics is contributing to the demand for reactive dyes, as these dyes are considered more eco-friendly than others. Their excellent application performance and ability to be used on different fabric substrates have made them as a market leader.

If You Need Any Customization on Textile Dyes Market Report, I nquire Now @

Asia Pacific Dominated the Textile Dyes Market i n 2023, Holding a 44% Market Share

This dominance is due to the strong textile manufacturing base in the region in countries such as China, India and Bangladesh. High demand for low-cost, high quality textile products, and the region's competitive labour cost and infrastructure have made it a manufacturing hub for garments in world. Increase in the number of fashion industry, especially in Indian and China market, has increased the demand of textile dyes. Furthermore, there is growing investment in sustainable dyeing process in the region, with nations such as China at the forefront of adopting environment-friendly technologies and promoting a cleaner environment. Asia Pacific is the largest market for textile dyes, given its impetus on the use of advanced dyeing technologies, and budget-friendliness.

North America Emerged as the Fastest Growing Region in Textile Dyes Market with A Significant Growth Rate in The Forecast Period

Increasing consumer demand for environment-friendly textile products, particularly in U.S. and Canada, is fueling growth of the market in the region. The market has been driven through a well-established fashion industry and growing preference towards natural dyes and biodegradable substitutes. Big players like DuPont and Huntsman are leading the way, pouring money into a conscious dyeing technology to satisfy the consumer demand of a greener and greener product on the wall. Moreover, the rising trend of the efforts to minimize the environmental effect from the textile industry is a looming factor propelling the dye market in North America.

Recent Developments

March 2025: Archroma launched AVITERA® RASPBERRY SE dye, offering deeper red shades with up to 50% reduced water and energy use, supporting sustainable textile dyeing practices.





