Emtech AI, The Longest-Running AI Business Conference, Kicks Off Today To A Sold-Out Crowd

MENAFN - PR Newswire) For over a decade, EmTech AI has brought together leaders, innovators, and rising stars at the forefront of breakthrough technologies to share what's next. This year's conference, taking place, arrives at a pivotal moment in the evolution of AI technology. As AI advances at an unprecedented pace, the demand for trustworthy, strategic, and actionable insights has never been greater.

Attendees will explore the technologies shaping the next chapter of AI, from the rise of multimodal models and quantum-powered intelligence to next-gen robotics and the urgent questions of ethics, regulation, and how to find value in AI right now.

This year's speaker lineup brings together leading voices shaping the future of AI, curated by the journalists of MIT Technology Review who report on these breakthroughs every day. Visionary thinkers like Azeem Azhar , founder of Exponential View, will share how to harness AI's growth to drive innovation, optimize operations, and gain a competitive advantage. Peter Lee , President at Microsoft Research, will dive into how AI is transforming scientific research and reshaping innovation pipelines. Plus, Asha Sharma , Corporate VP, AI Platform, Microsoft, will share firsthand insights on applying AI to enhance customer experiences and operational efficiency at scale. These are just a few of the boundary-pushing sessions on the agenda , covering everything from quantum-powered AI and responsible deployment to business strategy and next-gen robotics.

While the in-person seats are officially sold out, the event remains open to everyone, everywhere-thanks to a powerful livestream experience designed to bring the insights, strategies, and inspiration to audiences wherever they are.

The livestream experience puts you inside the room where the most important AI conversations are happening. With high-definition video, real-time speaker Q&A, live polls, and interactive chat with fellow attendees, the EmTech AI event hub is designed to keep you connected, curious, and part of the conversation. You'll also get access to post-event session recordings, bonus materials, and continued learning long after the event ends.

Livestream tickets are available until May 7, 2025.

