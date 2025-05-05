Oberaconnect Expands Partnership With City Of Freeport, FL To Secure 7-Year IT And Cybersecurity Contract

FREEPORT, Fla., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OberaConnect, LLC is proud to announce the expansion of its partnership with the City of Freeport, Florida. Building on a year-long relationship grounded in trust, performance, and local expertise, OberaConnect has been awarded a new multi-service contract to provide managed IT & email support, voice services, servers, and comprehensive cybersecurity coverage for multiple city facilities.

As part of the seven-year contract, OberaConnect will deliver robust IT solutions-including enterprise-level phones, server management, and secure email systems-along with advanced cybersecurity protection for the Community Center, City Hall, Planning Department, Water Department, Wastewater Treatment Facility, Parks Department, and City Pool. Each location will be outfitted with OberaConnect's industry-leading antivirus agent to ensure system-wide threat protection.

This milestone marks a significant evolution in OberaConnect's relationship with the City of Freeport. Over the past year, OberaConnect has supported the city with a variety of technology upgrades, including outdoor WiFi at the Freeport Sports Complex, fiber-optic internet circuits, managed switches and access points, and a full surveillance suite at the Community Center.

"Our partnership with the City of Freeport exemplifies what we stand for: simplicity, reliability, and deep local expertise," said Devon Harris, Owner & Managing Member of OberaConnect. "We're honored to expand our services and support the city's mission with technology that empowers every department to operate securely and efficiently."

The City of Freeport has publicly praised OberaConnect's commitment to service excellence. In a letter of recommendation, Mark T. Martin from the City of Freeport shared:

"The City of Freeport has had the pleasure of working with OberaConnect LLC on outfitting our Community Center with a camera suite. During this time, we have been consistently impressed with the quality of their products and services. OberaConnect has provided network support, IT consulting, and installation services with a high level of professionalism, technical expertise, and responsiveness. We are confident in recommending OberaConnect to other organizations seeking reliable and efficient telecommunications solutions." - November 18, 2024

OberaConnect is proud to continue serving the City of Freeport with forward-thinking IT infrastructure and personalized support from a team that understands the needs of local government. This continued partnership is a testament to OberaConnect's mission: delivering technology made simple, secure, and smart.

About OberaConnect

Founded in 2021, OberaConnect LLC is a woman-owned telecommunications and IT solutions provider based in the Gulf Coast. The company specializes in simplifying complex technology for municipalities and businesses across 14 states, with services spanning managed IT, connectivity, cameras, cybersecurity, voice, and TV. OberaConnect is trusted for its local presence, expert team, and unmatched customer care.

