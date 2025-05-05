RADIANT LOGISTICS ACQUIRES STRATEGIC OPERATING PARTNER UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS, INC.

RENTON, Wash., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a leading provider of technology-enabled global transportation and value added logistics solutions, today announced it has acquired the operations Universal Logistics, Inc. ("Universal"), a Texas based, privately held company with operations in Houston, Texas that has operated under the Company's Airgroup brand since 2001.

Founded in 1999, Universal services a diversified account base specializing in time-sensitive domestic and international air and ocean freight for the oilfield services and HVAC industries. On a post-closing basis, Universal will continue to operate under the Airgroup brand and is expected to transition to the Radiant brand over the course of 2025 as Universal's Houston operations combine with existing Company-owned operations in the area.

David Rogers of Universal commented, "Through years of dedicated service, our entire team has developed some very strong relationships with our customers, vendors and associates around the globe. Our customers have always remained our top priority whether they were here in the United States or abroad and this philosophy has been key to our success. Since Radiant acquired Airgroup back in 2006 they have proved to be a great partner, and it has been rewarding to be a part of the building momentum of the Radiant network over the years. I am excited to now transition the business in a way that meets my own personal goals while also ensuring the continued success of our customers and employees and we look forward to joining with our fellow teammates to fly the Radiant flag in Houston."

"The Universal transaction and our long-standing partnership with Dave and his team represents another great example of our work with our strategic operating partners," remarked Radiant's Founder and CEO, Bohn Crain. "We launched Radiant in 2006 with the goal of partnering with logistics entrepreneurs who would benefit from our unique value proposition and the built-in exit strategy available to the entrepreneurs participating in our network and we are pleased to be able to support Dave in this transition and bring our teams together. In combination with Radiant's acquisition of Viking Logistics in April of 2024 and the more recent acquisition of Foundation Logistics and Services in September 2024, we are excited for the opportunity to continue to build on the great momentum we have in Houston."

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. ( ) is a publicly traded third party logistics company providing technology-enabled global transportation and value added logistics solutions primarily to customers based in the United States and Canada. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding along with truck and rail brokerage services to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers which it supports from an extensive network of Radiant and agent-owned offices throughout North America and other key markets around the world. Radiant's value-added logistics services include warehouse and distribution, customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and technology services.

