Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Spiderdoor/Davinci Patent Dispute Update


2025-05-05 09:16:25
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "SpiderDoor and DaVinci Lock have settled their patent dispute. Under the terms, SpiderDoor acknowledges its inability to invalidate DaVinci's patents, agrees to a permanent injunction to cease any infringement, halt offering mechanical overlock solutions, and will make a mutually agreeable payment to DaVinci for past infringement."

SOURCE SpiderDoor LLC.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN05052025003732001241ID1109508727

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search