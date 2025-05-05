Spiderdoor/Davinci Patent Dispute Update
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "SpiderDoor and DaVinci Lock have settled their patent dispute. Under the terms, SpiderDoor acknowledges its inability to invalidate DaVinci's patents, agrees to a permanent injunction to cease any infringement, halt offering mechanical overlock solutions, and will make a mutually agreeable payment to DaVinci for past infringement."
