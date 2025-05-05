Homa, An AI-Powered Real Estate Platform For Home Buyers, Launches In Florida

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Offering user-friendly tools and an advanced AI, Homa gives buyers the ability to purchase a home with the same level of expertise as a top-tier human agent. But unlike working with a costly agent, buyers can save money with Homa, ultimately lowering the cost of homeownership and making it more attainable.

CEO Arman Jahaverian, a former Zillow Senior Director, and CTO Federico Campeoto, a PhD-level computer scientist, bring deep industry expertise to the company's mission of empowering home buyers. Developed with AI specialists and real estate professionals, Homa's powerful AI is trained on state-specific laws and the same coursework required for real estate licensing, making it as knowledgeable as top Realtors. But unlike traditional agents, Homa is available 24/7, ensuring buyers get guidance whenever they need it.

"Our vision is to modernize the home buying process and make it more affordable by putting buyers in control," said Jahaverian. "With AI and automation, we're giving people the confidence to purchase a home independently while ensuring they have access to all the tools and resources they need."

AI is far more powerful than most consumers assume, and as Homa's AI is specifically for use in the real estate industry, it enables buyers to go toe-to-toe with listing agents. Buyers can use Homa to tour homes, analyze market data, draft offers, and manage the escrow process. For those buyers still opting to work with an agent, Homa can supplement their agent's services with advanced tools, ensuring they have access to unbiased advice and advanced insights.

A recent survey by Veterans United found 32% of home buyers already use AI tools as part of the buying process. Another by Clever Research found 50% of buyers would consider buying without an agent.

As the housing market tightens, agent bias is becoming a growing concern, with some realtors prioritizing their commission over their client's best interests. Homa eliminates this conflict. By providing robust market insights, step-by-step transaction support, and on-demand assistance, Homa enables buyers to make informed decisions while saving thousands in commissions.

The company has ambitious plans to expand nationally in the near future and aims to disrupt the traditional real estate model by offering a smarter, more cost-effective, and more efficient way to buy a home.

Homa is a venture-backed company supported by top investors who believe in transforming the way Americans buy and sell homes. With funding behind its mission, Homa is building the next generation of home buying tools - designed to be smarter, more transparent, and fully buyer-centric.

For more information, visit or contact [email protected] .

Contact:

Arman Javaherian

813-291-4921

[email protected]

