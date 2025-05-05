R&L Spring Company Opens 3Rd Location To Support Expanded Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Elkhorn, WI location expands operational capacity by 50,000 square feet, and allows for planned future growth.

LAKE GENEVA, WI, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LAKE GENEVA, WI (May 5, 2025) R&L Spring Company TM, a leading manufacturer of springs, coils, and wireforms is pleased to announce the opening of a 3rd facility in Elkhorn, WI. R&L Spring Company currently has 2 manufacturing facilities in Lake Geneva, WI comprising 220,000 square feet, supporting the R&L Spring and Medicoil TM businesses.The new facility in Elkhorn, WI adds an additional 50,000 sq feet of capacity to R&L Spring Company.“R&L Spring has continued to expand and grow our business, the opening of this 3rd facility allows us to support our growth in both the short term, as well as set the stage for planned growth initiatives over the coming years”, said Julie Arenz, President R&L Spring Company.R&L Spring company is a family-owned business and currently employs over 250 employees in Walworth County, Wisconsin.“The new facility allows us to continue to support our existing customers as well as planned new customer additions. We plan on continuing to expand our team of dedicated employees to support our growth plans.” said Julie Arenz.About R&L Spring Company TM & Medicoil TMR&L Spring Company is a family owned and operated manufacturing company with 53 years of precision, winding, coiling , and wire forming experience. R&L Spring Company custom manufactures springs, coils, and wire forms for a wide range of OEM's in powersports, automotive, medical device, as well as other general industries markets.Medicoil is a division of R&L Spring Company and began serving the medical device market in 1992. Medicoil was formed to address the unique requirements of the medical device market and has evolved into a leader in manufacturing micro-precision coil and wired formed products for the medical device industry.

