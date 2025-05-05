Sparkle And Orchest Technologies Announce Strategic Network Interconnection To Accelerate Naas Automation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Under the agreement, presented in Washington during International Telecoms Week (ITW), Sparkle and Orchest will interconnect their networks in an automated and dynamic way, enabling seamless end-to-end service provisioning across Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe through global optical and IP backbones. This initiative will allow both operators to offer reliable, real-time, scalable, and flexible connectivity solutions to their customers, reinforcing their commitment to open and standards-based innovation.

The agreement leverages MEF LSO APIs for automated service orchestration across networks, enabling dynamic quoting, ordering, and delivery of services at scale. This strategic move supports the industry's shift towards NaaS, defined by MEF as a combination of on-demand connectivity, application assurance, cybersecurity, and multi-cloud networking within an automated, standards-based ecosystem.

"The collaboration with Orchest Technologies marks a pivotal step in our commitment to develop a truly global NaaS ecosystem," said Daniele Mancuso , Chief Marketing and Product Management at Sparkle. "By seamlessly interconnecting our networks, we are enabling next-generation services, fueled by Sparkle's global footprint and strong innovation capabilities."

Jeremy Villalobos , CEO of Orchest Technologies, added: "Joining forces with Sparkle is a significant milestone in our journey toward global automation. Our shared commitment to delivering an automated, transparent, and customer-centric experience positions us to unlock new levels of value across regions."

This agreement is part of a broader vision to support NaaS federations, enable real-time serviceability across partner networks, and ultimately empower enterprises with intelligent, agile network solutions on a global scale.

About Sparkle

Sparkle is TIM Group's Global Operator, first international service provider in Italy and among the top worldwide, offering a full range of infrastructure and global connectivity services – capacity, IP, SD-WAN, colocation, IoT connectivity, roaming and voice - to national and international Carriers, OTTs, ISPs, Media/Content Providers, and multinational enterprises. A major player in the submarine cable industry, Sparkle owns and manages a network of more than 600,000 km of fiber spanning from Europe to Africa and the Middle East, the Americas and Asia. Its sales force is active worldwide and distributed over 33 countries.

Find out more about Sparkle following its X and LinkedIn profiles or visiting the website tisparkle

About Orchest Technologies

Orchest Technologies is a US-based carrier and pioneer of the fully automated end-to-end customer experience with presence in 17 countries in Latin America and The Caribbean and more than ten years delivering innovative Network Solutions, Cloud Connection and Data Center Services throughout the Americas. Over the last five years it has rewritten the rules of data transport and connectivity services in LATAM by providing a holistic approach to network intelligence and transparency, groundbreaking process automation, and a world-class customer engagement. For more information follow Orchest.

Sparkle Media Contacts

[email protected]

X: @TISparkle

Orchest Media Contact

Erwind Martinez

+1 561-695-9177

[email protected]

SOURCE Orchest Technologies & Sparkle