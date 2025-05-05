PENN ENTERTAINMENT LAUNCHES PENN Wallet AT M RESORT SPA CASINO, POWERED BY EVERI's DIGITAL CASHCLUB WALLET® TECHNOLOGY

Cashless Funding Capability Integrated Throughout Gaming Footprint;

Represents Everi's First Mobile Wallet Installation in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI ) ("Everi" or the "Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, player loyalty solutions, and bingo, today announced the Company's digital CashClub Wallet® technology is powering Penn Entertainment, Inc.'s ("PENN") "PENN Wallet" at M Resort Spa Casino in Henderson, NV.

The "PENN Wallet" offers M Resort guests the ability to access cashless payments throughout the gaming floor via integrations with existing loyalty and payments systems. PENN currently utilizes CashClub Wallet technology across 22 properties in 11 jurisdictions.

CashClub Wallet elevates patron engagement with frictionless, omni-channel payments. Everi's industry-leading cashless payments solutions drive additional volume, improve operational efficiencies, and transform the traditional casino cash-centric environment into a modern, seamless experience for an enhanced player journey.

Incorporating more funding sources than ever before, including PayPal and Apple Pay, CashClub Wallet provides diversity in accessing and distributing funds via Everi's Banking as a Service (BaaS). It is the most widely adopted land-based digital gaming wallet in the U.S.

"Self-service capabilities are increasingly favored by consumers across all of their spending experiences, and Everi is leading the way in casino player engagement by providing M Resort patrons with convenient, end-to-end mobile funding through our delivery of comprehensive, integrated solutions," said Darren Simmons, Everi's Executive Vice President and FinTech Business Leader. "Our agreement with PENN is enhancing the casino resort experience across the country, as we continue to work together to deploy solutions that streamline the financial access process with new, convenient digital funding options."

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems to serve our land-based, iGaming and bingo operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit .

