Kiosks, Apps, And AI: How Restaurants Are Winning The Race For Enhanced Customer Experiences

New Intouch Insight study examining AI Voice Ordering, Mobile Pickup, and Kiosk Technology across 9 leading QSR brands reveals how emerging technologies are transforming QSR drive-thru and in-store experiences in 2025.

OTTAWA, ON, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Intouch Insight, in partnership with QSR® Magazine, released its annual Emerging Experiences 2025 study, offering a deep dive into how leading quick-service restaurant (QSR) brands are deploying cutting-edge technologies to reshape the customer experience. With digital channels projected to account for up to 70% of total QSR sales by the end of this year, the stakes have never been higher.

The study, showcasing technology implemented at Wendy's Fresh AI, Taco Bell, Bojangles, Chipotle, Dutch Bros, Wing Stop, McDonald's, Shake Shack, and Panera, evaluates Voice AI drive-thru ordering, mobile order pickup, and self-service kiosks, comparing emerging experiences against traditional service benchmarks.

Voice AI drive-thrus delivered faster service : Voice AI ordering systems outperformed traditional drive-thru benchmarks, beating the traditional drive-thru experience by an average of 12 seconds while delivering higher friendliness scores (83% vs. 79% with employees). However, 22% of AI-led orders still required employee intervention, highlighting areas for continued refinement.

Mobile ordering improved efficiency but may leave money on the table : When ordering ahead, customers spent an average of 3.5 minutes less in the restaurant compared to a traditional order placed in-store with an employee, and nearly 2 minutes less in the drive-thru. However, only 57% of mobile pickup shoppers saw an upsell offer, compared to 64% in drive-thru and 75% in-store-pointing to a gap in app UX where upsells could be better integrated. Kiosks delivered speed and customization but lacked human connection : 98% of guests found kiosk ordering easy to customize. However, friendliness ratings dropped from 78% with traditional counter service to 66% when the order was placed at a kiosk, underscoring the importance of balancing tech with hospitality.

"QSRs aren't just adopting technology-they're using it to redefine guest experiences," said Sarah Beckett, VP of Sales and Marketing at Intouch Insight. "Our study shows that success hinges on more than just speed and convenience. The brands that stand out are blending efficiency with genuine human connection at every touchpoint."

The full Emerging Experiences 2025 study offers actionable insights for restaurant operators seeking to optimize new technologies while maintaining customer loyalty and satisfaction.

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight helps multi-location brands achieve operational excellence and exceed customer expectations through powerful CX, operational excellence, and mystery shopping solutions. With more than 40 years of experience, Intouch Insight supports over 300 of the world's most beloved brands.

