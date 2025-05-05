Packsize Leads The Pack In Go-To-Market Excellence

Three senior appointments will drive the company's strategy for the future

SALT LAKE CITY, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Packsize ®, the market leader in sustainable, right-sized, on-demand packaging, today announced three new leadership moves that will supercharge the company's continued path to success.

The company has appointed Paul Roy as senior vice president of global partnerships and business development. In addition, Nate Richter, who previously held the position, will be promoted to senior vice president of North American sales. Adam Fray, current senior director of global marketing, will be promoted to vice president of global marketing.

"Joining Packsize means stepping into a legacy of ingenuity and teamwork," said Roy. "I'm excited to contribute to a culture that values bold ideas, mutual trust, and forward-thinking partnerships – both within our team and with the customers we serve."

Roy joins Packsize with over thirty years of experience in leadership roles for global material handling and warehouse automation and machinery organizations. In his most recent position as managing director and vice president of sales of AutoStore System Inc., Roy managed strategic planning, including corporate positioning, market and competitive analysis, customer segment selection and penetration plans, and related product positioning for North America – increasing company sales by more than 12X. Additionally, Roy grew the organization from zero to over 130 full-time employees – a strategic move that laid the foundation for sustained growth and long-term success.

"Paul has a strong track record of building partnerships that deliver results," said David Lockwood, Packsize's CEO. "He'll play a key role in growing our business development efforts and strengthening relationships with both clients and employees. His leadership presence and commitment to our core values make him an essential force in fostering talent and representing Packsize in the industry and within our team."

Roy will be responsible for identifying strategic partnerships, driving the progression and development of partners through a structured lifecycle, alongside providing strategic direction and establishing performance metrics to guide the organization in its next phase of growth and market expansion.

"The addition of Paul to the Packsize team, along with the promotions of Nate and Adam, solidifies our go-to-market leadership, now and into the future," said Brian Reinhart, CRO, Packsize. "All three are extremely talented, customer oriented, and team-focused leaders. I'm excited to work with them as we grow and shape the future of Packsize together."

About Packsize

Packsize transforms how businesses and their customers experience packaging – from packing to unboxing. Since introducing Right-sized Packaging on Demand in 2002, Packsize has become a recognized supply chain and sustainable packaging industry leader throughout North America and Europe. As a partner and trusted advisor, Packsize unlocks the hidden potential in its customers' supply chain and creates custom packaging process flows that consider every step – from the warehouse floor to the customer's hands. Packsize is reimagining packaging and accelerating the path to a more sustainable future. Follow Packsize on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Packsize

