Alpha Modus Reaches Settlement Agreement With Kroger In Patent Litigation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CORNELIUS, N.C., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOD), a leader in AI-driven retail technology and intellectual property monetization, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Alpha Modus, Corp., has reached a confidential settlement with The Kroger Co. in its ongoing patent litigation involving Alpha Modus's proprietary technologies.

The lawsuit, originally filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, centered on the alleged infringement of Alpha Modus's patents covering intelligent retail display systems.

"This settlement marks another important validation of the strength and enforceability of our patent portfolio," said William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus Holdings. "It reflects the momentum Alpha Modus has built through diligent enforcement of its intellectual property rights and underscores our commitment to delivering value to shareholders by protecting our innovations."

Terms of the settlement are confidential. However, as a result of the resolution, the pending litigation between Alpha Modus and Kroger has been dismissed with prejudice.

Alpha Modus continues to aggressively pursue the protection and monetization of its patents across the retail and technology sectors. The company remains focused on expanding its portfolio of high-value intellectual property assets and leveraging them through enforcement actions, strategic settlements, and licensing initiatives.

"This settlement is another step forward in our broader strategy to capitalize on Alpha Modus's innovations," Alessi added. "We are just getting started."

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus is a technology company specializing in artificial intelligence solutions for the retail industry. Alpha Modus develops and licenses data-driven technologies that enhance consumer engagement and optimize in-store experiences. Headquartered in Cornelius, North Carolina, Alpha Modus is committed to leading the evolution of retail through innovation and strategic partnerships.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as“expect,”“estimate,”“project,”“budget,”“forecast,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“believes,”“predicts,”“potential,”“continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus's expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

