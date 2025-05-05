West Monroe Announces Gil Mermelstein As Next CEO, Effective July 1

Kevin McCarty, current Chairman & CEO, will continue to lead Board of Directors as Executive Chairman

CHICAGO, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, a global business and technology consulting firm, announced today that Gil Mermelstein has been named the company's next Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2025. Kevin McCarty , Co-Founder and current Chairman & CEO, will become Executive Chairman of West Monroe.

The appointment marks a significant milestone in West Monroe's 23-year history, as Mermelstein, a 15-year veteran of the firm and currently the company president, becomes only the third CEO since the firm's founding.

"This transition reflects long-term, strategic succession planning. Gil is a seasoned leader who has helped companies navigate multi-billion-dollar transformations, high-stakes transactions, and major market shifts-while mentoring our next generation of leaders to do the same," McCarty said. "I am continually impressed by Gil's strategic insight, growth mindset, and unwavering optimism. He is exactly the kind of leader we need to navigate an increasingly unpredictable market and is uniquely positioned to take on this next step."

Mermelstein has more than 30 years of industry and consulting experience. He joined West Monroe 15 years ago, initially leading and significantly expanding the firm's Financial Services practice. He also successfully led the growth and expansion of the firm's East Coast business and the New York office and has been a key member of West Monroe's board for 14 years, providing strategic insights and governance oversight. Prior to West Monroe, Mermelstein held prominent roles at BearingPoint, A.T. Kearney, and MBNA, sharpening his extensive experience in both consulting and industry leadership. In 2022, Mermelstein was named a Top Consultant by Consulting Magazine.

"It's an honor to serve as the next CEO of West Monroe, which has a unique employee ownership culture and a compelling value creation proposition for clients," Mermelstein said. "What excites me most is the opportunity to lead a firm built on the rare ability to connect deep technology expertise with real and significant business outcomes. That's the power of our people. As we navigate a more complex and tech-forward market, I'm energized to partner with our leadership team to accelerate our growth and help clients realize greater value in entirely new ways."

Under Mermelstein's leadership, the firm will continue executing its strategy focused on helping companies achieve greater value through technology. West Monroe's unique approach-rooted in co-creation, iteration, pragmatism, and deep industry expertise-will remain core to delivering exceptional results.

Kevin McCarty, who assumed the CEO role in 2014 and Chairman of the Board in 2020, has overseen considerable growth and transformation at West Monroe. He guided the firm through organic expansion, 10 acquisitions, and notably secured a significant investment from BDT & MSD Partners in 2021, bolstering West Monroe's market position and future growth potential. The firm is also one of only 143 companies nationwide to be certified a Great Place to Work® for 10 years straight-all during McCarty's tenure as CEO.

"Kevin brings the same entrepreneurial energy today that he did when he founded the firm-and that mindset has shaped West Monroe at every stage," Mermelstein said. "As CEO, he guided us through incredible periods of growth and change, always with clarity, candor, and deep perspective around both our clients and our people. I've learned a tremendous amount from working alongside him and am grateful for his continued partnership in this next chapter."

As Executive Chairman, McCarty will continue as Chairman of the Board, drawing on his co-founder experience to prioritize market-facing activities and key client relationships. He will also support the firm's mergers and acquisitions strategy and continue overseeing West Monroe Capital, the firm's co-investment arm for private equity funds.

"This thoughtful succession underscores our firm's mission to build the next generation of leaders," McCarty said. "I have tremendous respect and confidence in Gil, our entire leadership team, and the future of West Monroe."

This leadership transition follows recent strategic leadership team appointments, including Tanya Moore (Chief People Officer), Dan Freiman (Chief Financial Officer), and Kamau Coar (General Counsel), demonstrating West Monroe's ongoing commitment to building a robust executive team prepared to navigate a dynamic market and continue the firm's rapid growth since its founding in 2002.

