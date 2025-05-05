Colliers Adds Leading Telecommunications Engineering Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expands wireless infrastructure capabilities

TORONTO and CHICAGO, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management company, Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI), announced today that its Colliers Engineering & Design (“Colliers Engineering”) division has acquired Terra Consulting Group, LLC (“Terra”), a specialty telecommunications infrastructure engineering firm based in Chicago, Illinois. This acquisition strengthens Colliers Engineering's footprint in the Midwest and positions the platform to capitalize on the rapid growth in the telecommunications sector. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1994, Terra's 70 employees provide telecommunications engineering, land development, site acquisition and structural design services from five offices througout the Midwest region.

“Terra brings deep expertise and relationships in the telecommunications sector, bolstering our existing capabilities and allowing us to further capitalize on the rapid growth in the industry,” said Kevin L. Haney, PE, President & CEO, Colliers Engineering.“We are excited to welcome the Terra team to the Colliers family.”

“Joining Colliers Engineering & Design will allow us to offer more comprehensive and integrated services to our clients,” said John J. Zimmermann, PE, President, Terra.“Colliers' entreprenurial culture and client service focus aligns perfectly with how we operate, and we are confident that joining forces will create many opportunities and continued success for our people.”

Company Contacts:

Christian Mayer

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 960-9500

Kevin L. Haney, PE

President and CEO | Colliers Engineering & Design

(732) 383-1950

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a global diversified professional services and investment management company. Operating through three industry-leading platforms – Real Estate Service, Engineering and Investment Management – we have a proven business model, an enterprising culture and a unique partnership philosophy that drives growth and value creation. For 30 years, Colliers has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual returns for shareholders, fueled by visionary leadership, significant inside ownership and substantial recurring earnings. With annual revenues exceeding $4.8 billion, and a team of 23,000 professionals, and $99 billion in assets under management, Colliers remains committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com , X @Colliers or LinkedIn .