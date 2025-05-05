Guild Garage Group Announces Partnership With Hunter Door

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are thrilled to welcome Jeff and the entire Hunter Door team into the Guild family," said Tim O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of Guild Garage Group. "Hunter Door has built an exceptional reputation throughout the South Jersey area over the last five decades. We're excited to partner with them and provide the resources, support, and collaborative environment that will allow them to continue delivering the exceptional service their customers have come to expect, while also helping them grow and thrive as part of our broader network."

"After more than five decades in business, we decided to join forces with Guild because they reflect the same core values that have guided our company-putting people first, delivering exceptional service, and fostering long-term growth," said Jeff Hunter, Owner of Hunter Door. "As we got to know their team, it quickly became evident that Guild was the ideal partner to help elevate our family business, offering exciting new opportunities for our employees while honoring the legacy we've built. We couldn't be more excited to be joining Guild."

Guild is actively looking for leading garage door service businesses across the country. Founders and advisors interested in learning more should contact Jordan Dubin at [email protected] .

About Guild Garage Group

Guild Garage Group is a newly formed alliance of residential focused, industry-leading, garage door service companies. Guild is guided by the vision of being the preferred partner to business owners through a "made for you" brand positioning and invests in companies with strong management teams and cultures to create unmatched growth opportunities for them. Guild allows owners to take chips off the table while retaining "unit level ownership" so they continue to benefit from annual distributions and an eventual full exit as their business grows. Guild retains the employees and management teams of the companies it partners with and provides them with the resources and processes they need to better serve their customers, employees, and communities. More information about Guild can be found at .

About Hunter Door

Hunter Door is a leading family-owned and operated garage door service company based in Moorestown, New Jersey. Founded in 1969, Hunter Door has been serving South Jersey residents with superior service for over five decades. Hunter Door offers a range of services related to garage doors, including repair options, garage door replacement, and installation. More information about Hunter Door can be found at .

SOURCE Guild Garage Group