London Summit Celebrates Partnership, Trade, And FDI Momentum
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London, UK – On 2 May 2025, the Reform Club in Pall Mall welcomed an international gathering of more than 120 senior policymakers, diplomats, business leaders, and investment experts for a special gala dinner marking the release of two key reports: Bridging Borders: Trade Promotion and Foreign Direct Investment and Global Economic Opportunities 2025. Under the stewardship of Dr. Khalifa Saif Juma Saif Al Mehairbi, Chairman & Patron of the Global Economic Business Council, the evening stressed how sustained dialogue, coordinated policy, and open markets reinforce global economic resilience and counter rising protectionism.
Opening Remarks by Baroness Prashar
The Rt Hon. The Baroness Prashar CBE set the tone for the evening, noting that“in our deeply interconnected world, policies that engage every stakeholder-from small exporters to multinational investors-are essential to shared prosperity.” With decades of experience in public service, she underscored the importance of inclusive consultations and transparent governance to ensure that trade and investment benefits are equitably distributed.
Sven Jurgenson on Multilateral Foundations
Following her, H.E. Sven Jurgenson, former President of the United Nations Security Council and ex-UNICEF Board Chair, delivered a keynote reflecting on the post–World War II multilateral trade architecture. He warned against the dangers of fragmentation:“When nations withdraw from collective frameworks, the very networks that drive innovation and uplift communities begin to unravel.” His address called for recommitment to global institutions and collaborative platforms.
Dr. Al Mehairbi's Vision and Reports
Dr. Khalifa Saif Juma Saif Al Mehairbi then introduced the night's two flagship publications and outlined their significance:
.Bridging Borders compiles institutional best practices into a hands-on manual for export-promotion and investment-promotion agencies. Covering governance design, stakeholder engagement, digital transformation, and performance tracking, it equips practitioners with the tools to streamline operations, build capacity, and foster cross-border partnerships.
.Global Economic Opportunities 2025 presents a curated pipeline of over USD 6 billion in foreign direct investment projects across 63 countries, from sustainable energy initiatives in Asia to infrastructure ventures in Africa. Each project profile includes financing structures, impact metrics, and contact points, enabling investors and agencies to fast-track high-impact collaborations.
“We equip policymakers and private-sector partners with the intelligence needed to forge enduring alliances and guard against protectionist backsliding,” Dr. Al Mehairbi said.“Through shared data and unified strategies, we can turn potential into progress, ensuring no community is left behind.”
Honors and Awards
Immediately after his presentation, Dr. Al Mehairbi was honored by H.E. Sven Jurgenson with two awards:
1.Champion of International Trade, recognizing his leadership in creating public–private platforms that reduce barriers and boost export competitiveness.
2.Global Best Real Estate Person of the Year, celebrating his orchestration of landmark FDI projects that drive sustainable development and create jobs.
Closing Call to Action
The evening concluded with remarks from The Hon. David Wells, Canadian Senator and Chairman of the International Centre for Trade Transparency. He urged all attendees to transform the insights from both reports into action plans, leverage digital collaboration tools, and maintain regular multilateral dialogues.
“Open markets and robust dialogue are not static achievements but ongoing commitments,” Senator Wells emphasized.“These publications give us the blueprint. Our task now is to implement, iterate, and collaborate continuously to secure inclusive, long-term growth.”
Media Contact:
Nina Escarda
International Trade Council
...
+1 (914) 301-7040
About the International Trade Council
The International Trade Council is the foremost global chamber of commerce dedicated to cross-border trade and investment facilitation. Offering expert advisory services, market intelligence, capacity-building programs, and curated government introductions, the ITC empowers members to seize international opportunities and advocate for policies that drive sustainable growth.
About the Global Economic Business Council
The Global Economic Business Council-chaired by Dr. Khalifa Saif Juma Saif Al Mehairbi-is an advisory body within the International Trade Council focused on research-driven analysis of trade and FDI trends. Its flagship reports provide data-backed roadmaps and actionable strategies to strengthen public–private collaboration, enhance policy coherence, and counteract protectionist pressures globally.
