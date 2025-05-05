Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Ministers Approve Plan To Capture All Of Gaza, Remain There, 2 Officials Say

2025-05-05 05:03:12
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Tel Aviv- Israeli officials say Israel's security Cabinet approved a plan on Monday to capture all of the Gaza Strip and remain there for an unspecified amount of time.

The plan is part of Israel's efforts to increase pressure on Hamas to free hostages and negotiate a ceasefire on Israel's terms.

The two officials said the plan also includes the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to southern Gaza. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were discussing military plans. (AP)

