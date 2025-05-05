Johor Plantations Group Partners With Amara.AI To Foster An Inclusive And Engaged Workplace

Amran Zakaria, Head of Group Human Capital Division at JPG

JOHOR BAHRU,, MALAYSIA, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Johor Plantations Group Berhad (JPG ), a next-generation Malaysian palm oil company, has successfully deployed Amara 's AI-driven employee engagement survey platform for its annual Employee Engagement Survey (EES). This platform has enabled JPG to gain deeper insights into employee experiences and leverage real-time analytics to guide its Human Resources (HR) decisions in fostering an inclusive and supportive workplace environment.The EES survey was rolled out to all JPG's employees through internal channels, garnering an impressive participation rate of 78.5%. This initiative is a part of JPG's commitment to elevating its employees' well-being and satisfaction in the workplace.Amran Zakaria, Head of Group Human Capital Division at JPG, highlighted the transformative impact of adopting Amara,“With Amara's AI-driven model, we're able to gather meaningful data quickly and respond to feedback in real time. It's a significant improvement over traditional methods, enabling us to address issues more efficiently in terms of cost and time.”Insights gathered from the survey validated internal observations, especially in departments with high turnover or counselling needs. These findings are now shaping targeted strategies to improve employee satisfaction and retention. Amran identified communication, leadership engagement, and employee development as key drivers of satisfaction.“At JPG, we place high importance on leadership accessibility. Leaders must be approachable and responsive-this is essential to keeping employees engaged and committed to our shared goals.”This exercise aligns with JPG's commitment to maintaining open communication between leadership and employees, including providing a platform for staff to raise grievances directly with HR. Other initiatives to foster a conducive work environment at JPG include offering access to qualified counsellors for personal or work-related concerns. This proactive approach to employee engagement, combined with the advanced capabilities of Amara, is enabling JPG to build a more engaged, productive, and satisfied workforce.“At JPG, we empower our employees by valuing their opinions and diligently addressing any concerns they raise. Through this exercise with Amara, we can effectively gain real-time data on employee satisfaction, as well as seek their input on several key internal issues. In turn, we will be able to swiftly address the issues raised and, in the long run, create a more inclusive working environment for employees. We look forward to continuing working with Amara to enable a safer and more equitable workplace at JPG,” Amran concluded.Vikas Kakkar, Founder and CEO of Amara, shared his thoughts on the partnership with JPG.“We are proud to support JPG in their mission to build a people-first culture. Our platform enables organisations to gather timely insights and take action with confidence. The success of JPG's EES underscores the impact AI can have in transforming employee experience management.”Industry insights underscore a clear message for HR leaders: improving productivity is 80% about people and 20% about tools. Meaningful employee engagement is critical, and leaders must take a proactive role in addressing the challenges their teams face. Effective leadership means being part of the solution, not part of the problem.About Johor Plantations Group BerhadEstablished in 1978, Johor Plantations Group Berhad (JPG), is a subsidiary of Kulim (Malaysia) Berhad, which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Johor Corporation (JCorp). JPG is principally involved in the production of crude palm oil and palm kernels. It primarily owns, manages, and cultivates oil palms and harvests fresh fruit bunches produced on the plantation estates that it owns or rents in Malaysia, primarily in the state of Johor. The subsidiaries of JPG are principally involved in the production of palm oil and palm kernels, production of biomethane, dealer of agricultural machinery and parts for plantation use, sales of oil palm seedlings and other plantation products and services, provision of training and safety-related services along with the supply of safety products and refining of oil palm and trading of palm oil products. JPG was listed on the main market of Bursa Malaysia on 9 July 2024.For more information, please visitAbout AmaraAmara is a leading AI-powered employee engagement platform that enables organisations to continuously listen to their employees and gain real-time insights into workplace satisfaction. By leveraging advanced analytics and AI, Amara helps companies improve employee retention, boost morale, and take proactive action on employee concerns.

