The Matcha Series Launches Nationwide At Sharetea, Tapping Into Wellness Trends

Swirl into Happiness with Sharetea's New Ice Blended Drinks: Taste the Joy of Strawberry Coconut and Matcha Flavors!

Rising Popularity of Matcha: Health Benefits Unveiled by New Studies. Discover ShareTea's New Matcha Series-where tradition meets modern wellness.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a world where wellness is no longer a luxury but a lifestyle, more consumers are reaching for drinks that not only taste good but also support their health goals. Matcha - a powdered form of green tea admired for its vibrant hue, bold taste, and potential health benefits - has emerged as a favorite among wellness-minded consumers.Sharetea, a global bubble tea brand, today announced the nationwide launch of the new Matcha Series , a five-item lineup available at participating locations across the United States. This expansion reflects growing demand for functional beverages that combine flavor with wellness.The Matcha Series includes:- Matcha Pearl Milk Tea- Mango Matcha Fresh Milk- Strawberry Matcha Fresh Milk- Matcha Fresh Milk- Matcha Ice BlendedEach beverage is made with premium matcha - a finely milled green tea powder known for its vibrant color, distinctive flavor, and nutritional potential. Matcha is naturally rich in catechins, a type of antioxidant, with particularly high levels of EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate), which may help reduce oxidative stress and support overall health.A 2024 review published in the Journal of Education, Health and Sport highlighted several possible health benefits of matcha. These include improved cognitive performance, enhanced focus, and support for cardiovascular and metabolic health. The study noted,“The bioactive compounds in matcha, notably catechins, along with caffeine and theanine, are acknowledged for their beneficial impact on cognitive function.” Discover the full list of benefits in the article "Benefits of Drinking Matcha" .Matcha also contains L-theanine, an amino acid associated with calmness and sustained mental alertness - offering a balanced energy boost that appeals to today's health-conscious consumers.With the introduction of the Matcha Series, Sharetea continues to expand its beverage offerings to meet evolving consumer tastes and health goals. All drinks in the series are customizable with adjustable sweetness levels and a variety of toppings. Availability may vary by location.About ShareteaFounded in Taipei in 1992, Sharetea operates more than 350 stores across 16 countries. The company is recognized for freshly brewed tea beverages prepared from high-quality tea leaves and proprietary ingredients. Sharetea emphasizes strict quality control and localized menu development to serve a diverse and growing global audience. To learn more or locate a store offering the Matcha Series, visit - a destination for authentic matcha and some of the best boba tea near me .

Gloria Chung

Sharetea USA

+1 908-589-4095

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.