Nonwoven Packaging Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecast 2025-2034 | Retailers Shift To Nonwoven Bags, Achieving USD 1.3 Billion Revenue Milestone
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$6.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising demand for sustainable packaging
3.2.1.2 Cost-effectiveness & high production efficiency
3.2.1.3 Growth in e-commerce & retail industry
3.2.1.4 Expanding food & beverage industry
3.2.1.5 Increasing adoption in healthcare & pharmaceuticals
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High initial production and maintenance cost
3.2.2.2 Limited consumer awareness & adoption
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Technology landscape
3.6 Future market trends
3.7 Gap analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Material Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & Kilo Tons)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Polypropylene (PP)
5.3 Polyethylene (PE)
5.4 Polyester (PET)
5.5 Rayon
5.6 Others
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Bags
6.3 Wraps
6.4 Sachets
6.5 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & Kilo Tons)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Spunbond
7.3 Meltblown
7.4 Airlaid
7.5 Wetlaid
7.6 Needle punch
7.7 Others
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & Kilo Tons)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Food & beverage
8.3 Healthcare
8.4 Consumer goods
8.5 Industrial
8.6 Agriculture
8.7 Retail
8.8 Others
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & Units)
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Agritex Ahlstrom Andritz Aster Benz Packaging CK Fabrics Felix Nonwovens Jayashree Spun Bond PakFactory Pratrivero ProAmpac Thrace Group Toray Industries
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment