Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nonwoven Packaging Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecast 2025-2034 | Retailers Shift To Nonwoven Bags, Achieving USD 1.3 Billion Revenue Milestone


2025-05-05 04:30:33
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rise in e-commerce, retail expansion, and demand for sustainable solutions drive growth. Innovating nonwoven materials align with global sustainability goals.

Dublin, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nonwoven Packaging Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Nonwoven Packaging Market was valued at USD 3 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 6.9 Billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 8.60%.
The surge in e-commerce, rapid growth in the retail sector, and increasing consumer demand for sustainable packaging solutions are driving this expansion. Businesses and consumers alike are prioritizing environmentally friendly alternatives as the global push toward sustainability gains momentum.

With stricter government regulations targeting plastic waste, manufacturers are innovating by developing biodegradable and recyclable nonwoven materials.
Rising environmental awareness is reshaping the packaging landscape, with industries seeking alternatives that align with circular economy principles. Major players are investing in advanced materials and production technologies to create lightweight, durable, and reusable nonwoven packaging solutions. The growing preference for nonwoven bags, wraps, and pouches stems from their cost-effectiveness and ability to reduce carbon footprints.

Additionally, retailers and e-commerce giants are shifting towards these materials to meet sustainability targets while ensuring efficient shipping and product protection. The increasing adoption of nonwoven packaging across healthcare, food and beverage, and personal care industries further strengthens market growth, positioning it as a vital segment in the global packaging sector.
The polypropylene (PP) material segment led the market, generating USD 1.1 billion in 2024. Its versatility and cost-effectiveness make it a preferred choice for producing packaging products such as bags, wraps, and protective covers. The rising demand for health and personal care products is accelerating the use of polypropylene due to its antimicrobial, lightweight, and moisture-resistant properties. The spunbond technology, widely utilized in nonwoven production, continues to boost the segment's growth, enhancing the durability and efficiency of packaging solutions.
Market segmentation by product type includes bags, wraps, sachets, and others, with the bags segment accounting for USD 1.3 billion in revenue in 2024. Retailers and grocery chains are increasingly adopting nonwoven bags as an eco-friendly alternative to traditional plastic bags. These reusable and recyclable options align with stringent environmental regulations and evolving consumer preferences. The rapid expansion of e-commerce is further driving demand for nonwoven packaging, ensuring secure, lightweight, and sustainable shipping solutions.
North America captured a 35.3% share of the Nonwoven Packaging Market in 2024, maintaining its dominance due to the region's strong demand for recyclable and durable packaging materials. Government policies supporting eco-friendly packaging and aggressive initiatives to phase out single-use plastics are accelerating the shift toward sustainable alternatives.

The widespread adoption of nonwoven packaging across various industries highlights North America's leadership in pioneering sustainable packaging solutions that align with global environmental goals.
Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape
  • Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts
  • In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 200
Forecast Period 2024 - 2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $6.9 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising demand for sustainable packaging
3.2.1.2 Cost-effectiveness & high production efficiency
3.2.1.3 Growth in e-commerce & retail industry
3.2.1.4 Expanding food & beverage industry
3.2.1.5 Increasing adoption in healthcare & pharmaceuticals
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High initial production and maintenance cost
3.2.2.2 Limited consumer awareness & adoption
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Technology landscape
3.6 Future market trends
3.7 Gap analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Material Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & Kilo Tons)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Polypropylene (PP)
5.3 Polyethylene (PE)
5.4 Polyester (PET)
5.5 Rayon
5.6 Others
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Bags
6.3 Wraps
6.4 Sachets
6.5 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & Kilo Tons)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Spunbond
7.3 Meltblown
7.4 Airlaid
7.5 Wetlaid
7.6 Needle punch
7.7 Others
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & Kilo Tons)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Food & beverage
8.3 Healthcare
8.4 Consumer goods
8.5 Industrial
8.6 Agriculture
8.7 Retail
8.8 Others
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & Units)
Chapter 10 Company Profiles

  • Agritex
  • Ahlstrom
  • Andritz
  • Aster
  • Benz Packaging
  • CK Fabrics
  • Felix Nonwovens
  • Jayashree Spun Bond
  • PakFactory
  • Pratrivero
  • ProAmpac
  • Thrace Group
  • Toray Industries

