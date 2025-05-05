Global Aviation Fuel Market Set To Double By 2034 Amid Rising Air Travel Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aviation fuel market to soar from USD 238.2B in 2024 to USD 474.9B by 2034 at 8.20% CAGR, driven by rising air travel, strategic collaborations, and sustainability efforts. Jet fuel leads growth amid increased global travel, while North America benefits from a robust aviation sector. Explore comprehensive analysis and forecasts.

Dublin, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aviation Fuel Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Aviation Fuel Market was valued at USD 238.2 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 474.9 Billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 8.20%.

This expansion is driven by rising air travel demand, increasing freight transportation, and strategic collaborations that enhance supply chain efficiencies. The resurgence of international and domestic air traffic, coupled with economic globalization, is fueling demand for aviation fuel at an unprecedented rate. Airlines and fuel suppliers are forming strategic partnerships and joint ventures to streamline logistics, ensuring efficient fuel distribution and cost optimization.

Additionally, the growing emphasis on sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) and advancements in fuel production technologies are expected to further accelerate market growth.

Aviation fuel suppliers are focusing on innovations that align with evolving industry trends, including the push for lower carbon emissions and environmentally responsible solutions. As governments impose stringent emission regulations and encourage sustainable fuel alternatives, investments in biofuels and synthetic fuel technologies are increasing. Market players are also strengthening their refining capacities and adopting cutting-edge production methods to meet the evolving fuel consumption needs of airlines globally.

The rise of budget airlines, increased airport infrastructure development, and the surge in e-commerce-driven air cargo transport further contribute to market expansion. With global travel bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels, airlines are ramping up fleet expansion and upgrading fuel-efficient aircraft, driving aviation fuel demand higher.

The jet fuel segment, the largest in the aviation fuel market, was valued at USD 219.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2025 and 2034. Increased global air travel, fueled by heightened business activities and expanding cargo transport, is the primary factor propelling this growth.

The recovery from the pandemic, alongside rising globalization and urbanization, has led to a significant increase in passenger and freight movements. As consumer purchasing power strengthens and cross-border trade expands, airlines are witnessing a surge in jet fuel consumption. Additionally, technological advancements in fuel efficiency and alternative aviation fuel solutions are shaping the future of this segment.

The commercial end-use segment of the aviation fuel market was valued at USD 111.3 billion in 2024, accounting for a 46.7% market share. Expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2025 and 2034, this segment is benefiting from the rising connectivity between economies. The booming tourism industry, expanding international business activities, and economic growth are key factors increasing the demand for aviation fuel. As airlines expand their fleets and enhance route networks to accommodate growing travel demand, fuel consumption continues to rise. However, environmental concerns surrounding carbon emissions remain a challenge, underscoring the need for sustainable aviation fuel adoption.

North America aviation fuel market was valued at USD 57.9 billion in 2024, with a projected growth rate of 5.6% CAGR through 2034. The region benefits from a well-established aviation sector, strong international and domestic flight networks, and economic stability driven by business and tourism.

The United States is expected to witness a notable rise in aviation fuel consumption as air travel demand soars and fuel efficiency innovations continue to advance. However, sustainability concerns remain central to the industry's growth trajectory, prompting efforts to integrate greener fuel solutions without compromising operational efficiency.

