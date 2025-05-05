‘Echoes Of Us’ Backed By Pooja Batra Enters Production

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Actress Pooja Batra has joined forces with filmmaker Joe Rajan for the English short film, 'Echoes of Us'. The film, which entered production, is an emotional cross-cultural drama that marks the much-anticipated acting debut of television presenter and singer Iulia Vantur.

The film explores themes of love, loss, and human connection, and stars Deepak Tijori and Spanish actress Alessandra Whelan Merediz. The film is written and directed by Joe Rajan, and promises a poignant narrative that resonates across cultures and borders.

The film is produced by Glowbellinc, the Los Angeles-based production house helmed by actress and entrepreneur Pooja Batra.

Talking about the film, Pooja Batra said,“When Joe approached the script, I was instantly drawn to it. I loved the story and decided to come on board as producer. It's the kind of soulful, universal content we are passionate about championing at Glowbellinc”.

The production company was founded in 2009, and has emerged as a respected name in the U.S. entertainment landscape. It has a track record of high-profile collaborations including Hollywood icons Sylvester Stallone, Denise Richards, and Nicole Kidman. Known for its commitment to quality and global appeal, the company has steadily built a reputation as a go-to partner for meaningful, story-driven content.

The casting of Iulia Vantur in Echoes of Us marks a bold new chapter in her career. Her performance during auditions impressed both Rajan and Batra, and her emotional depth brings a compelling intensity to the lead role.

As production moves forward, Glowbellinc and Joe Rajan are excited about the creative synergy this project represents. With a strong slate of future collaborations on the horizon, both the filmmaker and the studio are poised to continue delivering captivating narratives that leave a lasting impact.