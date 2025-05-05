Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-05 04:16:16
Company announcement no. 23 2025
Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
05 May 2025
Page 1 of 1

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 18
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 18:


Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 3,988,879 220.8030 880,756,453
28 April 2025 153,145 223.7029 34,258,981
29 April 2025 450,000 227.2175 102,247,875
30 April 2025 406,167 229.0336 93,025,890
01 May 2025 179,271 230.2048 41,269,045
02 May 2025 345,113 239.6084 82,691,974
Total accumulated over week 18 1,533,696 230.4849 353,493,764
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 5,522,575 223.4918 1,234,250,217



With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.661% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

MENAFN05052025004107003653ID1109507382

