New Zealand Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Occupancy Rates In New Zealand's Data Centers Expected To Surpass 95% By 2030

The New Zealand Data Center Market was valued at USD 814 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.44 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 10.02%.

As AI technology evolves, the demand for robust data infrastructure is intensifying, with New Zealand strategically preparing to serve this growing market. With increased investments in technology and infrastructure, the country can attract businesses looking for reliable data storage and processing solutions and support the New Zealand data center market growth.

According to Turner & Townsend's Data Center Cost Index for 2024, the construction cost of data centers in Auckland, New Zealand was approximately $12.00 per watt. The cost is expected to increase year over year due to several factors, including supply chain issues, inflation, and interest rates.

According to our estimates, the average occupancy rate of third-party data center facilities in New Zealand as of 2024 was more than 89%. This rate is anticipated to grow significantly, possibly surpassing 95% by 2030. This upward trend can be attributed to the accelerating pace of digital transformation and substantial investments in artificial intelligence throughout the country. Currently, New Zealand has seven operational submarine cables and is witnessing investment in three additional submarine cables, which are expected to become operational by 2026-2027. Multiple submarine cables enable high-speed data transmission, decrease latency, and meet the increasing demand for broadband and cloud services, which are essential for New Zealand's digital economy.

The New Zealand data center market has the presence of several major data center operators establishing their facilities and have further plans to invest as well, such as CDC Data Centres, DCI Data Centers, Spark, Datacom, DataVault, DataCentre220, and others. The New Zealand data center market is also witnessing announcements and investments from several new operators, which include Datagrid, Goodman, and NEXTDC.

The New Zealand data center market has the presence of several major data center operators establishing their facilities and have further plans to invest as well, such as CDC Data Centres, DCI Data Centers, Spark, Datacom, DataVault, DataCentre220, and others. The New Zealand data center market is also witnessing announcements and investments from several new operators, which include Datagrid, Goodman, and NEXTDC.

In December 2024, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is investing US$4.24 billion (NZ$7.5 billion) in its upcoming Auckland cloud region, which is expected to launch in 2025, supporting local businesses like One New Zealand, Vector, and Datacom.

In December 2024, Microsoft launched its first cloud region in Aotearoa, New Zealand, which will be powered entirely by 100% renewable energy and use air cooling technology. This move is expected to fuel local cloud services adoption, providing customers with data storage, processing, and backup capabilities within the country. In February 2024, Goodman Property Trust (GMT) planned a $185 million (NZ$300 million) fund to build data centers in Auckland, New Zealand. The company plans to expect the value of the fund to grow over $1.23 billion) over the next three to five years. EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)



Auckland

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)



