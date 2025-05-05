New Zealand Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Occupancy Rates In New Zealand's Data Centers Expected To Surpass 95% By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The increasing demand for AI-driven infrastructure and robust digital transformation initiatives are fueling this growth. Key insights include rising construction costs in Auckland, occupancy rates exceeding 89%, and investments in submarine cables enhancing data transmission capabilities. Major industry players like CDC Data Centres, AWS, and Microsoft are expanding, supported by new entrants such as Datagrid and NEXTDC. The detailed report explores market dynamics, investment areas, and the evolving data center landscape in New Zealand.
The New Zealand Data Center Market was valued at USD 814 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.44 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 10.02%.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
As AI technology evolves, the demand for robust data infrastructure is intensifying, with New Zealand strategically preparing to serve this growing market. With increased investments in technology and infrastructure, the country can attract businesses looking for reliable data storage and processing solutions and support the New Zealand data center market growth. According to Turner & Townsend's Data Center Cost Index for 2024, the construction cost of data centers in Auckland, New Zealand was approximately $12.00 per watt. The cost is expected to increase year over year due to several factors, including supply chain issues, inflation, and interest rates. According to our estimates, the average occupancy rate of third-party data center facilities in New Zealand as of 2024 was more than 89%. This rate is anticipated to grow significantly, possibly surpassing 95% by 2030. This upward trend can be attributed to the accelerating pace of digital transformation and substantial investments in artificial intelligence throughout the country. Currently, New Zealand has seven operational submarine cables and is witnessing investment in three additional submarine cables, which are expected to become operational by 2026-2027. Multiple submarine cables enable high-speed data transmission, decrease latency, and meet the increasing demand for broadband and cloud services, which are essential for New Zealand's digital economy.
The report considers the present scenario of the New Zealand data center market and its market dynamics for 2025-2030. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
REPORT SCOPE
Market size available in the investment area, power capacity, and New Zealand colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data center investment in New Zealand by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. The data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country. A detailed study of the existing New Zealand data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about the New Zealand data center market size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in New Zealand
Facilities Covered (Existing): 33 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 7 Coverage: 5+ Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity) Data center colocation market in New Zealand
Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030) Retail vs Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2021-2030) Retail Colocation Pricing Wholesale Colocation Pricing The New Zealand data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry. Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry. A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.
NEW ZEALAND DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The New Zealand data center market has the presence of several major data center operators establishing their facilities and have further plans to invest as well, such as CDC Data Centres, DCI Data Centers, Spark, Datacom, DataVault, DataCentre220, and others. The New Zealand data center market is also witnessing announcements and investments from several new operators, which include Datagrid, Goodman, and NEXTDC. In December 2024, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is investing US$4.24 billion (NZ$7.5 billion) in its upcoming Auckland cloud region, which is expected to launch in 2025, supporting local businesses like One New Zealand, Vector, and Datacom. In December 2024, Microsoft launched its first cloud region in Aotearoa, New Zealand, which will be powered entirely by 100% renewable energy and use air cooling technology. This move is expected to fuel local cloud services adoption, providing customers with data storage, processing, and backup capabilities within the country. In February 2024, Goodman Property Trust (GMT) planned a $185 million (NZ$300 million) fund to build data centers in Auckland, New Zealand. The company plans to expect the value of the fund to grow over $1.23 billion) over the next three to five years.
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
IT Infrastructure Providers
Arista Networks Atos Broadcom Cisco Dell Technologies Fujitsu Hewlett Packard Enterprise Huawei Technologies IBM Lenovo NetApp
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
AECOM Arup Aurecon Beca Hawkins Norman Disney & Young The Building Intelligence Group TransWorks WT
Support Infrastructure Providers
3M ABB Airedale Alfa Laval Black Box Climaveneta Cummins Cyber Power Systems Eaton Rehlko (Kohler) Legrand Rittal Rolls-Royce Schneider Electric STULZ THYCON Trane Vertiv
Data Center Investors
Amazon Web Services Cdc Data Centres Chorus Datacom DataVault DCI Data Centers Datacentre220 Microsoft Spark T4 Group
New Entrants
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 115
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $814 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $1440 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 10.0%
| Regions Covered
| New Zealand
The report includes the investment in the following areas:
IT Infrastructure
Server Infrastructure Storage Infrastructure Network Infrastructure Electrical Infrastructure
UPS Systems Generators Transfer Switches & Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems Racks Other Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems
CRAC and CRAH Units Chillers Units Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers Other Cooling Units General Construction
Core & Shell Development Installation & Commissioning Services Engineering & Building Design Fire Detection & Suppression Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Tier Standard
Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV Geography
