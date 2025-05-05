403
RAKEZ receives Silver Award at MECHF 2025 for excellence in facility management and sustainability
(MENAFN- Rakez) Ras Al Khaimah, 5 May 2025: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has been awarded the prestigious Silver Award for Best-Maintained/Hygienic Public Facility at the Middle East Cleaning, Hygiene and Facilities (MECHF) Awards 2025, reaffirming its position as a leader in sustainable, high-performance economic zone management.
Selected from more than 220 entries, RAKEZ stood out for its innovative and environmentally responsible approach to facilities management. By combining smart technologies with sustainable practices, RAKEZ ensures a superior experience for businesses, visitors, and the wider community.
The organisation’s strategy places a strong emphasis on innovation, integrating sensor-driven cleaning systems, energy-efficient technologies, and eco-friendly materials across its facilities. In line with national sustainability goals, RAKEZ also utilises treated effluent water for landscaping and actively promotes recycling and waste reduction initiatives.
Meanwhile, performance excellence is measured through key indicators such as user satisfaction, operational efficiency, preventive maintenance compliance, and sustainability outcomes, further reinforcing RAKEZ’s commitment to maintaining world-class standards across its economic zones.
RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said: “This award is a proud recognition of RAKEZ’s ongoing efforts to deliver excellence, drive innovation, and create sustainable environments that support business growth and community wellbeing. We remain committed to setting new benchmarks in facilities management and sustainability.”
This latest recognition further strengthens RAKEZ’s reputation as a forward-thinking, high-performance economic zone committed to excellence, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.
