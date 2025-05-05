Accelleron Industries AG / Key word(s): Investment

Accelleron focuses on growth in injection systems and invests in Italy

05.05.2025 / 09:15 CET/CEST

Media release Accelleron focuses on growth in injection systems and invests in Italy Subsidiary OMT invests in capacity increases and a new technology center to meet high demand

Fuel injection plays a key role in decarbonizing the maritime industry

Revenue from injection systems expected to double to USD 150 million by 2029 Total investments of USD 80 million planned Baden, Switzerland, May 5, 2025 – Accelleron's subsidiary OMT is pursuing a comprehensive growth strategy in Italy and planning significant investments. These measures aim to expand production capacities and strengthen technological leadership in fuel injection. ((Fuel injection plays a key role in decarbonizing the maritime industry, and we see high demand for advanced dual fuel systems, which can inject two different fuels. Market demand is higher than what we can meet with our current capacities,)) said Daniel Bischofberger, CEO of Accelleron. Growth in fuel injection In 2023, Accelleron acquired OMT (Officine Meccaniche Torino SpA), a leading provider of injection systems in the marine sector. Last year, OMT acquired the Italian company OMC2 with a factory in Brescia, and the workforce grew organically and through the acquisition by 44% to 375 employees. ((In 2024, we saw strong revenue growth and order intake reached an all-time high. It was the best year in our 95-year history. With a clear growth strategy and new investments, we aim to continue this success story and achieve ambitious but realistic goals,)) said Klaus Heim, Managing Director of OMT. The goal is to double the total revenue from fuel injection to USD 150 million by 2029, compared to 2024. Total investments of approximately USD 80 million are planned at the Turin and Brescia sites by 2029. Around 60% of OMT's business comes from Asia, where the market potential remains highest. Capacity increase in Turin A central pillar of OMT's growth strategy is the organic capacity increase at the existing factory in Turin. Investments in new machinery have already been made, and plans are to hire around 150 new employees within the next three years. Last year, 50 new employees were hired, with another 50 to follow this year. New technology center Another important pillar is the construction of a new technology center in Turin by mid-2026. Groundbreaking took place in early April. The technology center will offer more than 1,200 m2 for testing, assembly, and prototype production, as well as new office space for 100 employees. This will provide OMT with the necessary space for increasing R&D activities in new fuels such as ammonia and methanol, as well as additional space in the nearby factory for further planned capacity increases in 2027 and 2028. Accelleron's board has approved a total investment of USD 27 million for this purpose. Additional capacity in Brescia The third pillar of the growth strategy is based on the acquisition of OMC2 last summer. This acquisition brings OMT additional production capacities, which are currently being further increased by using free space in the factory and investing in new machinery. In the medium term, an extension is also planned, to be completed by 2028, with the goal of tripling the production of the current OMC2 factory by 2029. ((With our growth strategy consisting of these three pillars, we are well-positioned to meet the increasing market demand,)) said Heim. Maritime industry sticks to decarbonization The maritime industry is sticking to its path to decarbonization, driven by regulations from the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the EU, and other countries. To achieve net-zero, transitional and new fuels, onboard CO2 capture, and efficiency measures are necessary. Dual fuel engines, which can burn two different fuels, serve as a transitional solution until CO2-neutral fuels, the so-called synthetic fuels or e-fuels, are available at scale. To enable ship engines to burn new fuels, new injection systems are required, with demand for modern dual fuel systems currently exceeding global capacities. Efficiency measures will always be needed While new fuels are central to decarbonization, improving the technical efficiency of a ship is an additional way to further decarbonize. Accelleron offers retrofits such as turbocharger upgrades, engine part-load optimization, and service contracts to achieve this. Finally, there is operational efficiency, which includes optimizing ship speeds and routes. Accelleron offers digital solutions for this. ((Efficiency measures will always be needed, no matter how early or late the new fuels become available,)) explained Bischofberger. ((In a world with fossil fuels, to reduce CO2 emissions; in a world with e-fuels, to reduce high fuel costs. E-fuels will be two to three times more expensive than diesel, for example.)) -Ends- Accelleron Industries Ltd (ACLN: SIX Swiss Ex) is accelerating sustainability in the marine and energy industries as a global technology leader in turbocharging, fuel injection, and digital solutions for heavy-duty applications. Building on a heritage of over 100 years as a trusted industry partner, the company serves customers in more than 100 locations in over 50 countries. Accelleron's 3,000 employees are continuously innovating to deliver best-in-class products, services, and solutions that are mission-critical for the energy transition. Media resources

Images and other digital assets are available under Media resources (accelleron) . For more information please contact:

Sandro Hofer

Senior Manager Media Relations and Financial Communications

Phone: +41 79 644 76 55

Email: ... Accelleron Industries Ltd

Bruggerstrasse 71A

5401 Baden

Schweiz -p Additional features:



File: Media release (PDF)



End of Media Release

Language: English Company: Accelleron Industries AG Bruggerstrasse 71a 5401 Baden Switzerland E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: CH1169360919 Valor: 116936091 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 2129332

End of News EQS News Service