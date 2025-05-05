403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ministry Of Municipality Receives Award For Best Social Responsibility Initiative In Agricultural Sector
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Municipality, represented by the Public Parks Department, received a commendation award in the 'Best Social Responsibility Initiative in the Agricultural Sector' category at the Qatar CSR Awards, which recognized the Department's pioneering initiative 'Home Garden Design.'
The award was granted in appreciation of the Public Parks Department's efforts to promote environmental sustainability, encourage community members to contribute to expanding green spaces, and raise agricultural awareness by offering a free service for designing home gardens according to the highest standards.
In this context, Director of the Public Parks Department at the Ministry of Municipality Mohammed Ibrahim Al Sada affirmed the Department's commitment to supporting all efforts aimed at designing home gardens, as part of its dedication to building a more conscious and innovative community that values ornamental agriculture and horticulture, aligned with environmental sustainability goals.
He noted that this recognition is the result of the efforts of the Public Services Affairs at the Ministry of Municipality in serving the community and enhancing quality of life.
The Ministry of Municipality recently launched the most beautiful home and school garden competition, aimed at encouraging individuals and educational institutions to participate in green efforts and fostering community engagement, positively impacting the environment, quality of life, and mental well-being.
The award was granted in appreciation of the Public Parks Department's efforts to promote environmental sustainability, encourage community members to contribute to expanding green spaces, and raise agricultural awareness by offering a free service for designing home gardens according to the highest standards.
In this context, Director of the Public Parks Department at the Ministry of Municipality Mohammed Ibrahim Al Sada affirmed the Department's commitment to supporting all efforts aimed at designing home gardens, as part of its dedication to building a more conscious and innovative community that values ornamental agriculture and horticulture, aligned with environmental sustainability goals.
He noted that this recognition is the result of the efforts of the Public Services Affairs at the Ministry of Municipality in serving the community and enhancing quality of life.
The Ministry of Municipality recently launched the most beautiful home and school garden competition, aimed at encouraging individuals and educational institutions to participate in green efforts and fostering community engagement, positively impacting the environment, quality of life, and mental well-being.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment