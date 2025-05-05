Jumbo Electronics Partners With IMAGO To Expand Distribution

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Jumbo Electronics, one of the leading distributors of consumer electronics and technology solutions in the region, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with IMAGO, a premier brand specialising in innovative audiovisual and smart technology products. This collaboration aims to enhance product accessibility and expand market reach across Qatar.

Through this partnership, Jumbo Electronics will serve as the official Sole distributor for IMAGO in Qatar, bringing Imago's high-quality range of AV solutions, smart display systems, and interactive technologies to a broader customer base, including corporate clients, educational institutions, and government sectors.

“We are excited to partner with IMAGO, a brand known for its forward-thinking technology and design,” said Mr. C.V. Rappai, Director & CEO - Jumbo Electronics.

“This collaboration is aligned with our mission to offer cutting-edge solutions and strengthen our portfolio with brands that deliver value, innovation, and performance.”

The partnership comes at a time of rising demand for integrated tech solutions in Qatar's rapidly developing commercial and educational sectors. IMAGO's expertise in smart communication and presentation tools complements Jumbo's robust distribution network and local market insights.