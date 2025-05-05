Ebn Sina Medical Strengthens Partnership With Novo Nordisk To Bring Wegovy To Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ebn Sina Medical, a subsidiary of Aamal Company QPSC and a leading supplier of pharmaceutical, and Novo Nordisk, the Danish leading global healthcare company renowned for its expertise in treating chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity, announced the availability of Wegovy (Semaglutide 2.4mg) in Qatar.

The event was attended by Ambassador of Denmark to the UAE and Qatar, H E Anders Bjørn Hansen; Aamal Company CEO Rashid Al Mansoori, in the presence of General Manager of Novo Nordisk Qatar Manvendra Singh and Commercial Director Dr. Nayla Mansour on behalf of General Manager of Ebn Sina Medical, Essam Faragalla.

Wegovy (Semaglutide 2.4mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1RA) indicated for chronic weight management in adults and adolescents ages 12 years and above, is now available in Qatar.

Obesity has emerged as a significant global epidemic, affecting approximately 1 billion individuals world-wide2. Obesity in the Gulf is rapidly unfolding with the highest rates globally.

In Qatar, the obesity crisis is particularly severe, the current prevalence of obesity (body mass index [BMI] ≥ 30 kg/m2) amongst adults in Qatar is estimated to be 41% with a notably higher prevalence amongst women (46%) and, nearly 76% of individuals in Qatar are classified as overweight; this places Qatar among the top 10 highest obesity rates in the world. The high rates of obesity and overweight in Qatar are linked to the high-country overall rates of related chronic conditions such as pre-diabetes, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).

The active ingredient in Wegovy, Semaglutide 2.4 mg, works by reducing hunger and increasing the feeling of fullness. Wegovy is indicated as adjunct to reduced calorie intake and increased physical activity for weight management, including weight loss and weight maintenance in adults with obesity (BMI ≥ 30 kg/m2) or with overweight (BMI ≥ 27 kg/m2) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity.

As per clinical research, Wegovy on top of diet and exercise delivers 17% mean weight loss sustained over 2 years with one third of patients having a reduction of at least 20% body weight loss. Semaglutide 2.4 mg demonstrated significant improvements in other cardiometabolic risk factors such as: waist circumference, blood pressure, lipid profile, Glycemic parameters & C-reactive protein.

During the event, Aamal Company CEO, Rashid bin Ali Al Mansoori welcomed the attendees and highlighted this major step forward in addressing this public health challenge. He emphasized Aamal's commitment to advancing healthcare innovation and infrastructure in Qatar, through its subsidiaries such as Ebn Sina Medical in alignment with the country's National Health Strategy and Vision 2030, and reaffirmed Aamal's dedication to supporting access to the latest healthcare solutions that can positively impact the lives of individuals and the health of our wider community.

Manvendra Singh, General Manager Novo NordiskQatar said:“At Novo Nordisk, we are proud to bring over 100 years of global leadership in chronic disease management and 25 years of dedicated obesity research to Qatar. The availability of Wegovy marks a significant step in addressing obesity as a serious, chronic disease. As Qatar continues to face high rates of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease, our collaboration with Ebn Sina is vital. Together, we are committed to strengthening the healthcare landscape and improving patient outcomes through innovative, science-driven solutions.”

Ebn Sina Medical General Manager Essam Faragalla added:“At Ebn Sina Medical, we are committed to ensuring that the people of Qatar have access to world-class healthcare solutions. This partnership with Novo Nordisk marks a significant milestone in our journey to address the rising prevalence of obesity and related health complications in the country. We enjoy a long-standing relationship with Novo Nordisk and share a unified vision to prioritize patient-centric care. The introduction of Wegovy reflects our continuous drive to deliver innovative treatments and reinforces our role as a trusted healthcare partner aligned with Qatar's National Health Strategy.”

Prof. Usama ALAlami, Head of Medical, Novo Nordisk Qatar highlighted:“Obesity is the leading cause for many complications and it's the main driver of the diabetes epidemic in Qatar, accounting for 57.5% of diabetes cases 2 Diabetes (T2DM) and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the greatest contemporary health challengesglobally, and there is an urgent need to prevent future increase in new cases and new complications of obesity.

Data on Semaglutide 2.4mg are reassuring with clinically significant weight loss in people with obesity or overweight on trials' outcome, 80% of those who were with pre-diabetes regressed to normoglycemia9, which suggests thatSemaglutide 2.4 mg could help prevent T2D in high-risk people with obesity or overweight”.