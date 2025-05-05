Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly Report On Share Buybacks
|Number of shares bought
| Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|8,870,000
|15.81
|138,478,500
|28 April 2025
|250,000
|15.38
|3,845,000
|29 April 2025
|250,000
|15.40
|3,850,000
|30 April 2025
|260,000
|15.59
|4,053,400
|01 May 2025
|260,000
|15.38
|3,998,800
|02 May 2025
|280,000
|15.37
|4,303,600
|Total, week number 18
|1,300,000
|15.42
|20,050,800
|Accumulated under the program
|10,170,000
|15.76
|158,529,300
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 103,589,230 own shares corresponding to 6.72 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachments
-
AS 34 2025 - Transactions under share buyback program
Alm Brand_Share buyback week #18 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment