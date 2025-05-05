Akamai And P3M Announce Strategic Partnership For Zero Trust ICAM Solutions In UK Government And Defense Supply Chain

Collaboration to leverage Akamai's proven Tactical ICAM capabilities and P3M Works' UK government expertise to secure third-party access and supply chain operations

LONDON, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM ), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, and P3M Works, a UK-based cyber resilience and transformation consultancy trusted across government and critical national infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver zero trust identity, credential, and access management (ICAM) solutions for UK government and defense supply chains. The partnership will combine Akamai's proven zero trust security capabilities, currently deployed across U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) networks, with P3M's deep understanding of UK government requirements to deliver robust supply chain security frameworks. Together they will address the growing need to secure third-party access to sensitive systems and data.

"P3M Works's established relationships with the UK government and National Security, combined with Akamai's proven ICAM technologies creates a powerful offering that addresses a critical security gap in the defense supply chain," said Jack Marley, Founder of P3M Works. "This partnership allows us to implement policy-based controls that enforce least-privilege access while providing the flexibility needed to maintain operational effectiveness across complex multi-party collaborations. We're bringing next-generation technology solutions to organizations that need assurance, speed, and trust in every access decision."

The partnership will combine Akamai's proven zero trust security capabilities, currently deployed across multiple U.S. DoD networks, with P3M's deep understanding of UK government requirements to deliver robust supply chain security frameworks. Specifically, the focus will be on Akamai's Zero Trust Federated ICAM solutions, which have been successfully implemented by the U.S. Army. These solutions enable secure collaboration with vendors, contractors, and allies without exposing underlying networks or expanding the attack surface.

"Building on our two decades of success securing mission-critical systems for the U.S. DoD and Federal Civilian government, we're excited to partner with P3M Works to bring these solutions to UK government agencies and their supply chain partners," said Martin Hellmer, Vice President of Strategic Alliances, Akamai. "The increasing sophistication of cyber threats and the expansion of supply chain attack vectors demand a zero trust approach that continuously validates every access request, regardless of source or destination."

Akamai's solutions enable a policy engine that enforces dynamic, context-aware access decisions based on identity, device health, and behavioral analytics. This approach minimizes the risk of supply chain vulnerabilities and insider threats through continuous verification of all access requests, even in disconnected, denied, disrupted, intermittent, and limited bandwidth (DDIL) environments.

Key features of the joint proposition include:



Federated identity management for secure third-party collaboration

Zero Trust policy enforcement with dynamic, attribute-based access control

Continuous authentication and authorization throughout user sessions

Support for various authenticators, including hardware tokens and mobile authentication Comprehensive auditing and monitoring of third-party activities

Together, Akamai and P3M Works will address the urgent need for resilient, context-aware access management across complex and distributed UK defense environments. The collaborative offering will be available to UK government agencies and their supply chain partners beginning in Q3 2025.

Akamai is a Lead Sponsor of CYBERUK, the UK government's flagship cybersecurity event, hosted by the National Cyber Security Centre. The event takes place in Manchester at Manchester Central, May 6-8. Akamai will exhibit on stand C10.

