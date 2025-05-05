403
North Korea's Leader Urges Swift Tank Arsenal Overhaul
(MENAFN) North Korean media revealed on Sunday that Kim Jong-un, North Korea's leader, conducted an inspection of a key tank production facility, where he underscored the necessity to modernize the nation's armored weaponry quickly. He urged for the upgrade of the overall armored weapon systems in a "short span of time," following his visit to the "important" tank factory.
A news agency disclosed Kim's visit, noting his assessment of the factory's production capabilities, modernization efforts, and research progress into advanced tank technology. However, the agency did not reveal the facility's name, location, or the precise date of the inspection.
"To replace the armoured weapons of the last century in our army with latest tanks and armoured vehicles is the most important issue in the building of armed forces and modernization of the army," Kim was quoted as saying, emphasizing the urgency of the upgrade.
He further directed the factory to significantly increase its production of advanced tanks and self-propelled artillery, aiming for a rapid overhaul of the country's entire armored weapon systems.
Kim reportedly expressed "satisfaction" with the improvements made to domestically produced tanks, particularly their structural design and firepower systems, highlighting the reliability of their high-thrust engines.
According to media reports, Kim affirmed Pyongyang's commitment to "further perfecting" critical technologies for its main battle tanks, citing ongoing development and successful production.
