Poly(Propylene Carbonate) Market To Surpass US$ 590 Million, Expanding At 7% CAGR By 2035: Fact.MR Analysis

Poly(propylene carbonate) market grows with eco-awareness, fueled by demand in sustainable packaging, electronics, and automotive, says Fact.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the poly (propylene carbonate) market was valued at USD 285 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.With the demand for more sustainable high performance materials to replace traditional plastics on the rise, the poly (propylene carbonate) market is growing rapidly. Strong regulatory mandates and worldwide sustainability initiatives are contributing in a big way to the demand for eco-friendly packaging, automotive and electronics applications. Biodegradable and carbon dioxide utilization of PPC materials are becoming important alternatives.The physical properties of PPC such as flexibility, strength and thermal stress resistance have been greatly improved due to technological developments, filling in the limitations of previous materials. Everything from flexible packaging, to green electronics, to eco-conscious automotive manufacturing is taking note of its potential.Traction is also being generated through campaigns to decrease single use plastic and carbon footprint, where PPC has started to find itself in new territory (such as medicinal grade packaging and agriculture applications).For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe poly (propylene carbonate) market is projected to grow at 0% CAGR and reach USD 590 million by 2035The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 290 million between 2025 to 2035North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 9% in 2035Predominating market players include are Novomer Inc. (Danimer Scientific), BASF SE, SK Geo Centric (SK Innovation), Covestro AG, TotalEnergies Corbion, Saudi Aramco, Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co., Empower Materials Inc., LanzaTech.North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 70.9 million“Stricter environmental regulations, increasing demand for biodegradable and low-carbon footprint materials, and the expanding use of innovative polymers in packaging, electronics, and automotive sectors are expected to drive substantial growth in the poly (propylene carbonate) market” says a Fact analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Poly(propylene carbonate) MarketKey players in the polypropylene carbonate industry are Novomer Inc. (Danimer Scientific), BASF SE, SK Geo Centric (SK Innovation), Covestro AG, TotalEnergies Corbion, Saudi Aramco, Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co., Empower Materials Inc., LanzaTech, and other players.Market DevelopmentThe market of poly(propylene carbonate) (PPC) is gradually growing, due to increasing environmental awareness and legislation to minimize plastic waste and carbon emission. Advances in polymer synthesis have enhanced the thermal stability, processability, and mechanical properties of PPC which causes the versatility of PPC in various applications including biodegradable packaging, electronic and automotive sector.n increasing number of manufacturers are utilizing carbon dioxide as a raw material for PPC production, meeting the requirements of a circular economy. With sustainability increasingly being high on the agenda for many sectors, PPC is growing in popularity as an alternative to traditional plastics with more and more opportunities in agricultural films, medical packaging and consumer goods.For example, in March 2025, BASF developed a new PPC-based biodegradable polymer targeting the agriculture sector, aiming to replace traditional plastic mulch films with more sustainable options.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions-Poly(propylene carbonate) Industry News:November 2023 saw SK Geo Centric break ground on the Ulsan Advanced Recycling Cluster (ARC) in South Korea. The $1.4 billion USD facility covers 215,000 square meters and will process 320,000 metric tons of waste plastic per year. The ARC will combine three cutting-edge recycling technologies: pyrolysis, high-purity polypropylene extraction, and depolymerization, representing a big leap towards a circular plastics economy.October 2023, BASF has agreed to sell its Neopolen expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam business to Knauf Industries. The deal encompasses the Schwarzheide, Germany, production plant at BASF's Schwarzheide site and related products, intellectual property rights, customer and supplier agreements, and trademark licenses. This strategic move is in line with BASF's process of streamlining its business portfolio and concentrating on core areas of competence.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the the poly(propylene carbonate) market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The study reveals essential insights on the basis of By Product Type (High Molecular Weight PPC, Low Molecular Weight PPC, PPC Polyols, PPC Composites & Blends), By Manufacturing Process (Polymerization, Compounding, Extrusion, Molding, Blown Film Technology), By End Use Industry (Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Automotive, Electronics, Construction, Agriculture), By Product Form (Granules, Films, Powders, Sheets, Coatings) and Across Major Regions of the World (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact:The global stick to skin materials market was valued at US$ 3.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to double to US$ 6.8 billion by 2032, growing at a strong CAGR of 7.2%.The global high performance polymers market is estimated at US$ 43.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0%, reaching US$ 94.2 billion by 2033.About Us:Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. 