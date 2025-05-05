403
Bitcoin Edges Lower Amid Market Consolidation As ETF Inflows Remain Strong
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) According to market data from May 5, 2025, Bitcoin is trading at $94,654, down 1.41% over the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency continues to consolidate below the critical $95,000 resistance level.
Most major altcoins show modest declines while select smaller projects post significant gains. Bitcoin has staged an impressive recovery since hitting its yearly low of $74,000 on April 8.
The flagship cryptocurrency has surged approximately 24% from that low. This rebound follows a correction from January's all-time high of $109,000, which saw a nearly 30% drawdown.
The cryptocurrency market shows resilience despite recent volatility. Bitcoin currently trades within a defined consolidation zone. Support levels sit between $90,000-$92,000, while resistance hovers near the historical maximums from December and January around $108,000-$109,000.
Institutional interest remains robust. Bitcoin ETF products recorded total net inflows of $422.5 million on May 1. The BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT ) led individual ETFs with $351.4 million in inflows.
Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) and Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) followed with $38.4 million and $29.5 million respectively. Not all ETF products attracted positive flows. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) reported a net outflow of $87.2 million.
Altcoins Rally as Bitcoin Faces Key Resistance Near $95,000
Other funds like BTCO, HODL, and GBTC posted moderate inflows. Several altcoins have outperformed Bitcoin substantially. GORK surged 46.59% with $19.86 million in volume.
TURBO and NKN posted impressive gains of 17.93% and 17.3% respectively. BMT rose 14.13%, while SUI increased by 6.5% with significant trading volume of $39.1 million.
In addition, the broader market tells a more cautious story. Ethereum trades at $1,815.25, down 1.64%. XRP sits at $2.17, down 1.43%. Dogecoin hovers around $0.17, dropping 1.57%.
Cardano traded at $0.68, declining 1.83%. Only Solana bucked the trend with a modest 0.47% gain. Technical analysts view $95,000-$95,500 as a critical resistance zone. Bitcoin struggles to close above this level in recent sessions.
A sustained break above $95,500 with strong volume could potentially trigger a move toward the psychological $100,000 mark. Many traders monitor the $95,000 level closely.
This price point aligns with March highs and represents a significant technical barrier. Market observers note that Bitcoin has shaken off recent bearish signals. The cryptocurrency shows resilience despite mixed economic data.
The market awaits Bitcoin's next directional move. Current price action suggests continued consolidation as bulls and bears battle for control around key technical levels.
