Kuwait Appoints New CEO Amid Safety Compliance Concerns

Dhaka: Kuwait Airways has removed its Chief Executive Officer, Ahmad al-Kreebani, and appointed Abdulwahab Al-Shatti as his successor, according to two individuals familiar with the development. Al-Shatti officially stepped into the role on May 4.

Sources from Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), who requested anonymity, indicated that the decision was driven by the authority's withdrawal of approval for Kreebani to continue leading the national carrier. This action effectively forced his departure after serving approximately two years at the helm.

A letter directed to the airline's board chairman revealed that the DGCA's move stemmed from persistent issues with regulatory compliance. It cited ongoing breaches of aviation safety protocols and the airline's failure to address noted violations within the stipulated timeframe.

